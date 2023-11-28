News
James Acaster chats Britpop, mixtapes, and Carmen Miranda on Before They Knew Better
The arguable king of podcasts talks to DIY about his youth, wedding DJ sets gone awry, and more.
Among the star-studded cast of guests we’ve had so far on Before They Knew Better - Killer Mike, Mae Muller, Olivia Dean and more - perhaps the most au fait with the world of podcasts is this week’s, James Acaster. Between being a comedian, co-hosting Off Menu, and acting, James has also found time to launch Temps, an ambitious solo project of which the debut album ‘Party Gator Purgatory’ landed this summer.
Speaking to Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder earlier this year, James tells us about doing ill-fated wedding DJ sets, his history of terrible mixtape-making, and dressing up as Carmen Miranda (just check out the picture!). “It [was] a variety show put on by the Scouts and the Guides”, he says, explaining the latter. “It was very much my route into performing; I’ve wanted to be on stage creating since I can remember, but in Kettering there weren’t many opportunities to do that. […] I’ve got no memory of being Carmen Miranda, and I think that when the Kettering Telegraph came in to do that piece, they just needed someone to put that fruit on their head for the photo.”
Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s new podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.
Tune into the new episode with James Acaster now, and remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!
