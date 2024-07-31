Jamie xx shares The Avalanches collab ‘All You Children’

Having announced plans for his second album ‘In Waves’ last month - which will arrive on 20th September via Young, nine years since his 2015 solo debut ‘In Colour’ - Jamie xx has now unveiled the LP’s latest single, ‘All You Children’.

The new cut sees the beloved musician, DJ, and producer (and one third of The xx) team up with The Avalanches for a pulsing, hypnotic track that’s quickly become a fan favourite from Jamie’s recent live sets; it’s also the second time the two artists have collaborated, following Jamie’s feature on the band’s 2020 cut ‘Wherever You Go’.

“The Avalanches have always been an inspiration for me”, Jamie has said, speaking about ‘All You Children’. “Their sample technique and how they piece together different sounds is incredible and collaborating on a track with them has showed me new ways of making music.”

Check out the trippy visualiser for ‘All You Children’ and dive into the full tracklist for ‘In Waves’ below.