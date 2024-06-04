Jamie xx announces new album ‘In Waves’

Almost nine years to the day since Jamie xx released his debut solo album ‘In Colour’, the London musician has announced details of its follow-up, ‘In Waves’.

The DJ and producer - who doubles as a third of The xx - has shared plans to release his second solo album on 20th September via Young. The record is set to be twelve tracks in length, and will feature ‘Baddy On The Floor’, his previous collaboration with Honey Dijon, as well as appearances from the likes of The Avalanches, Kelsey Lu, John Glacier, Panda Bear, Robyn, and his bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim.

“It’s been a while… and a lot has happened in that time,” Jamie has said, of the record. “Ups and downs, growing up, figuring stuff out and then forgetting it all many times over. Life changing events and world changing events. These waves that we have all experienced together and alone. I wanted to make something fun, joyful and introspective all at once. The best moments on a dance floor are usually that for me. I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Alongside news of his record, Jamie has also shared another new track, ‘Treat Each Other Right’, that comes accompanied by a hedonistic video made with photographer and filmmaker Rosie Marks. Check it out below.

What’s more, following on from his live residency at Venue MOT last month, he’s now scheduled a huge headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace on 26th September. Tickets for the show go on general sale at 10am this Friday (7th June), but fans go also gain access to presale tickets when purchasing the new album.