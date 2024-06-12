News
Leigh-Anne announces headline mini-tour of the UK and Ireland
The now-solo star’s debut EP, ‘No Hard Feelings’, is out now.
Following the recent release of her debut solo EP ‘No Hard Feelings’, former Little Mix member turned solo artist Leigh-Anne has now announced that she’ll be performing tracks from the project live later this year on a handful of tour dates around the UK and Ireland.
Kicking off at Dublin’s Academy Green Room on 25th October before stopping off in Birmingham, London, and Manchester, the mini-tour will act as a follow up to Leigh-Anne’s headline show at Lafeyette last night (11th June), where she treated fans to a performance of a brand new song and EP bonus track, ‘Nature’.
Tickets for Leigh-Anne’s October shows will be available via pre-sale on 19th June, while general sale will open on 21st June (both via her website). Check out the details and listen to ‘Nature’ below.
OCTOBER 2024
25 Dublin, Academy Green Room
27 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
28 London, Koko
29 Manchester, Club Academy
Read More
Leigh-Anne announces debut EP ‘No Hard Feelings’
It's set to be the first solo project from the former Little Mix star.
23rd May 2024, 11:37am
Leigh-Anne drops new track ‘Stealin’ Love’
It's the first to be taken from an upcoming new collection of songs.
28th March 2024, 1:05pm
Leigh-Anne shares second solo single, ‘My Love’
The new track sees the former Little Mixer team up with rising singer Ayra Starr.
11th September 2023, 12:06pm
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne releases debut solo single, ‘Don’t Say Love’
It’s about “no longer seeking external validation,” says the singer.
16th June 2023, 12:40pm
Popular right now
5 Stars
Kneecap — Fine Art
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.