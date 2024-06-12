News

Leigh-Anne announces headline mini-tour of the UK and Ireland

The now-solo star’s debut EP, ‘No Hard Feelings’, is out now.

Photo: Lucy & Lydia

12th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Leigh-Anne, News

Following the recent release of her debut solo EP ‘No Hard Feelings’, former Little Mix member turned solo artist Leigh-Anne has now announced that she’ll be performing tracks from the project live later this year on a handful of tour dates around the UK and Ireland. 

Kicking off at Dublin’s Academy Green Room on 25th October before stopping off in Birmingham, London, and Manchester, the mini-tour will act as a follow up to Leigh-Anne’s headline show at Lafeyette last night (11th June), where she treated fans to a performance of a brand new song and EP bonus track, ‘Nature’.  

Tickets for Leigh-Anne’s October shows will be available via pre-sale on 19th June, while general sale will open on 21st June (both via her website). Check out the details and listen to ‘Nature’ below.

OCTOBER 2024
25 Dublin, Academy Green Room
27 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
28 London,  Koko 
29 Manchester, Club Academy 

Play Video

