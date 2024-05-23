News

Leigh-Anne announces debut EP ‘No Hard Feelings’

It’s set to be the first solo project from the former Little Mix star.

Photo: Lou Jasmine

23rd May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Leigh-Anne, News

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne has confirmed that her debut solo EP, entitled ‘No Hard Feelings’, will arrive on 31st May via Warner Records UK. 

Written alongside Khris Riddick (SZA, Ariana Grande), Danja (Britney Spears, MIA, Mariah Carey) and Tayla Parx (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Normani), the five-track project is set to include her recently released tracks ‘Stealin’ Love’ and ‘Forbidden Fruit’, and follows on from last year’s breakout solo singles ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘My Love’

Thematically, ‘No Hard Feelings’ will explore various vignettes of love and relationships, while musically it promises a blend of Leigh-Anne’s Bajan and Jamaican heritage with contemporary R&B. Speaking about the project, she has shared: “I’ve been writing & recording so much working on my album but while making it, I’ve made a collection of songs that fit together in their own world.” 

You can listen to recent EP cut ‘Stealin’ Love’ and revisit our 2021 In Deep digital cover interview with Little Mix below. 

Little Mix: The Magic Number

DIY In Deep

Little Mix: The Magic Number

Ten years into the game, Little Mix are still at the peak of their creative powers. On the eve of their greatest hits, they talk pop, pressures and the perks of pissing off politicians.

Play Video

‘No Hard Feelings’ tracklist:
1. Stealin Love
2. Forbidden Fruit 
3. OMG 
4. Anticipate 
5. I’ll Still Be Here

