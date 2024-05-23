Leigh-Anne announces debut EP ‘No Hard Feelings’

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne has confirmed that her debut solo EP, entitled ‘No Hard Feelings’, will arrive on 31st May via Warner Records UK.

Written alongside Khris Riddick (SZA, Ariana Grande), Danja (Britney Spears, MIA, Mariah Carey) and Tayla Parx (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Normani), the five-track project is set to include her recently released tracks ‘Stealin’ Love’ and ‘Forbidden Fruit’, and follows on from last year’s breakout solo singles ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘My Love’.

Thematically, ‘No Hard Feelings’ will explore various vignettes of love and relationships, while musically it promises a blend of Leigh-Anne’s Bajan and Jamaican heritage with contemporary R&B. Speaking about the project, she has shared: “I’ve been writing & recording so much working on my album but while making it, I’ve made a collection of songs that fit together in their own world.”

You can listen to recent EP cut ‘Stealin’ Love’ and revisit our 2021 In Deep digital cover interview with Little Mix below.