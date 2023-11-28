News
Lynks drops new track ‘(What Did You Expect From) Sex With A Stranger’
They’ve also announced a series of European tour dates for 2024.
Everyone’s favourite queer cult sensation and purveyor of a legendary live show, Lynks has today shared their new track ‘What Did You Expect From) Sex With A Stranger’. Following on from recent singles ‘Use It Or Lose It’ and ‘New Boyfriend’, this latest cut continues their merging of genuine introspection with humorous flippancy on the subject of casual sex, all via the medium of pulsing electro-pop.
Speaking about ‘Sex With A Stranger’, Lynks has commented: “Now, Grindr can be a wonderful thing - don’t get me wrong. But I wrote this song during a time when I was using Grindr almost like TikTok or Instagram; as a way to distract myself from reality - to not be alone with my thoughts. And, unsurprisingly, the sex that came from that wasn’t hugely fulfilling. I was seeking these encounters to try and distract myself from the mundanity of life, but ultimately leaving them feeling no different. I wanted to try and capture that weird oxymoron; sex without feeling, romance in a coma. What does sex become when it’s devoid of emotion? Transactional? Routine? Obligatory? Compulsive? It’s a funny idea. And one I hadn’t really heard put to music before. So I thought I’d better do it! And shout out the Docklands Light Railway in the process.”
You can watch the video for the new single below, and read on for more info on Lynks’ upcoming tour dates.
APRIL 2024
12 Margate, Elsewhere
13 Bristol, SWX
14 Southampton, Papillon
16 Brighton, Chalk
17 London, KOKO
19 Manchester, Canvas Club
20 Leeds, The Wardrobe
21 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s
23 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
24 Cambridge, Junction
26 Paris, Le Hasard Ludique
27 Netherlands, Oranjepop Festival
30 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
MAY 2024
01 Antwerp, Trix Café
02 Berlin, Privateclub
04 Murcia, Warm Up Fest
Read More
Lynks drops bouncing single ‘New Boyfriend’
They’ve also announced plans for a headline tour of the UK.
25th September 2023, 12:23pm
Lynks unveils new single and accompanying video, ‘Use It Or Lose It’
They’ve also announced that they’ve signed to renowned indie label Heavenly Recordings.
26th July 2023, 1:45pm
Lynks teams up with Grove for ‘BBB’
"But what is a BBB? RUN THE RIDDIM.”
23rd September 2021, 12:00am
Frank Carter on the future of metal music: “I definitely think metal is going to have its moment where [female vocalists] flip into the mainstream”
Our September issue cover star chats promoting progression and inclusivity in rock.
3rd September 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.