Lynks drops new track ‘(What Did You Expect From) Sex With A Stranger

Everyone’s favourite queer cult sensation and purveyor of a legendary live show, Lynks has today shared their new track ‘What Did You Expect From) Sex With A Stranger’. Following on from recent singles ‘Use It Or Lose It’ and ‘New Boyfriend’, this latest cut continues their merging of genuine introspection with humorous flippancy on the subject of casual sex, all via the medium of pulsing electro-pop.

Speaking about ‘Sex With A Stranger’, Lynks has commented: “Now, Grindr can be a wonderful thing - don’t get me wrong. But I wrote this song during a time when I was using Grindr almost like TikTok or Instagram; as a way to distract myself from reality - to not be alone with my thoughts. And, unsurprisingly, the sex that came from that wasn’t hugely fulfilling. I was seeking these encounters to try and distract myself from the mundanity of life, but ultimately leaving them feeling no different. I wanted to try and capture that weird oxymoron; sex without feeling, romance in a coma. What does sex become when it’s devoid of emotion? Transactional? Routine? Obligatory? Compulsive? It’s a funny idea. And one I hadn’t really heard put to music before. So I thought I’d better do it! And shout out the Docklands Light Railway in the process.”

You can watch the video for the new single below, and read on for more info on Lynks’ upcoming tour dates.