News
Marika Hackman oozes love on new single ‘Slime’
She’s also announced details of an intimate January in-store tour.
Marika Hackman has today put out ‘Slime’, the latest track to arrive from her forthcoming album ‘Big Sigh’ (due to arrive on 12th January via Chrysalis Records). Delving into the tentative first stages of a relationship, Marika has explained that the single “tracks the excitement of falling in love, tinged with the chaos of watching the fallout from it happen around you.”
Landing accompanied by a video co-directed by Anne-Sofie Lindgaard and Marika herself (which you can watch below), ‘Slime’ follows recent cuts ‘No Caffeine’ and ‘Hanging’ to become the latest installment of what is her most introspective record yet.
To warm up for her 2024 headline tour of the UK and Europe, Marika has also shared details of January in-store shows, which will see her strip things back for a series of acoustic sets and signings. Find out more about where you can see Marika live next year:
JANUARY 2024 INSTORE TOUR
12 Brighton, Resident (instore & signing)^
13 London, Rough Trade East (instore & signing)*
15 Nottingham, Rough Trade (instore & signing)^
16 Bristol, Rough Trade (instore & signing)^
17 London, Banquet Kingston (instore & signing)^
*band show
^ intimate solo acoustic set
MARCH 2024
12 Glasgow, Oran Mor
14 Manchester, Canvas
15 Leeds, The Wardrobe
16 Newcastle upon Tyne, The Cluny
18 Brighton, Concorde 2
19 Birmingham, Castle & Falcon
20 Bristol, Strange Brew
21 London, Hackney Church
APRIL 2024
08 Brussels, Botanique
09 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
11 Berlin, Hole44
12 Hamburg, Molotow
14 Cologne, Artheater
15 Paris, Petit Bain
Read More
Marika Hackman announces fourth studio album ‘Big Sigh’
She’s also shared a new single and upcoming UK/EU tour dates.
11th October 2023, 12:20pm
In The Studio With… Marika Hackman
Four years on from the raunchy throb of ‘Any Human Friend’, the Londoner is preparing a fourth LP that pulls together the threads of all that’s come before and finds power in the smaller moments.
12th September 2023, 1:00pm
Tracks: The Rolling Stones, Sampha, Marika Hackman and more
Feast your eyes and ears on the biggest and best new music this week.
8th September 2023, 6:00pm
Marika Hackman is back with new single, ‘No Caffeine’
The track is her first new music in four years.
7th September 2023, 10:47am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.