Marika Hackman oozes love on new single ‘Slime

She’s also announced details of an intimate January in-store tour.

8th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Marika Hackman has today put out ‘Slime’, the latest track to arrive from her forthcoming album ‘Big Sigh’ (due to arrive on 12th January via Chrysalis Records). Delving into the tentative first stages of a relationship, Marika has explained that the single “tracks the excitement of falling in love, tinged with the chaos of watching the fallout from it happen around you.”

Landing accompanied by a video co-directed by Anne-Sofie Lindgaard and Marika herself (which you can watch below), ‘Slime’ follows recent cuts ‘No Caffeine’ and ‘Hanging’ to become the latest installment of what is her most introspective record yet.

Play Video

To warm up for her 2024 headline tour of the UK and Europe, Marika has also shared details of January in-store shows, which will see her strip things back for a series of acoustic sets and signings. Find out more about where you can see Marika live next year:

JANUARY 2024 INSTORE TOUR
12 Brighton, Resident (instore & signing)^
13 London, Rough Trade East (instore & signing)*
15 Nottingham, Rough Trade (instore & signing)^
16 Bristol, Rough Trade (instore & signing)^
17 London, Banquet Kingston (instore & signing)^

*band show
^ intimate solo acoustic set

MARCH 2024
12 Glasgow, Oran Mor
14 Manchester, Canvas
15 Leeds, The Wardrobe
16 Newcastle upon Tyne, The Cluny
18 Brighton, Concorde 2
19 Birmingham, Castle & Falcon
20 Bristol, Strange Brew
21 London, Hackney Church

APRIL 2024
08 Brussels, Botanique
09 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
11 Berlin, Hole44
12 Hamburg, Molotow
14 Cologne, Artheater
15 Paris, Petit Bain

Get tickets to watch Marika Hackman live now.

