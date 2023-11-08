Marika Hackman oozes love on new single ‘Slime

Marika Hackman has today put out ‘Slime’, the latest track to arrive from her forthcoming album ‘Big Sigh’ (due to arrive on 12th January via Chrysalis Records). Delving into the tentative first stages of a relationship, Marika has explained that the single “tracks the excitement of falling in love, tinged with the chaos of watching the fallout from it happen around you.”

Landing accompanied by a video co-directed by Anne-Sofie Lindgaard and Marika herself (which you can watch below), ‘Slime’ follows recent cuts ‘No Caffeine’ and ‘Hanging’ to become the latest installment of what is her most introspective record yet.