Marika Hackman announces fourth studio album ‘Big Sigh

Fresh off the back of recent track ‘No Caffeine’, Marika Hackman has today confirmed details of her forthcoming new album ‘Big Sigh’, which is slated for release on 12th January via Chrysalis Records. It follows 2019’s ‘Any Human Friend’ and has been self-described by Marika as the “hardest record” she’s ever made; one set to be, as the title implies, a cathartic and emotional exhalation.

To mark the announcement, Marika has today shared a raw new track, ‘Hanging’, which she says is about “reflecting on a difficult past relationship and how you can trap yourself in a situation where you’re unable to grow into the next stage of your life. The line ‘yeah you were a part of me, I’m so relieve it hurts’ is describing how painful it still is to break up, even if it’s not right.”

Watch the official lyric video for ‘Hanging’ here:

