Marika Hackman announces fourth studio album ‘Big Sigh

She’s also shared a new single and upcoming UK/EU tour dates.

Photo: Steve Gullick

11th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Fresh off the back of recent track ‘No Caffeine’, Marika Hackman has today confirmed details of her forthcoming new album ‘Big Sigh’, which is slated for release on 12th January via Chrysalis Records. It follows 2019’s ‘Any Human Friend’ and has been self-described by Marika as the “hardest record” she’s ever made; one set to be, as the title implies, a cathartic and emotional exhalation.

To mark the announcement, Marika has today shared a raw new track, ‘Hanging’, which she says is about “reflecting on a difficult past relationship and how you can trap yourself in a situation where you’re unable to grow into the next stage of your life. The line ‘yeah you were a part of me, I’m so relieve it hurts’ is describing how painful it still is to break up, even if it’s not right.”

Watch the official lyric video for ‘Hanging’ here:

Additionally, Marika has also shared that she’ll be touring ‘Big Sigh’ in early 2024, visiting a string of cities around the UK and Europe. Catch her live on the following dates:

MARCH 2024
12 Glasgow, Oran Mor
14 Manchester, Canvas
15 Leeds, The Wardrobe
16 Newcastle, The Cluny
18 Brighton, Concorde 2
19 Birmingham, Castle & Falcon
20 Bristol, Strange Brew
21 London, Hackney Church

APRIL 2024
08 Brussels, Botanique
09 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
11 Berlin, Hole44
12 Hamburg, Molotow
14 Cologne, Artheater
15 Paris, Petit Bain

