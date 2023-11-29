MGMT drop new track ‘Bubblegum Dog

MGMT have today shared ‘Bubblegum Dog’, the second song taken from their upcoming new album ‘Loss Of Life’. Due to hit shelves on 23rd February via Mom + Pop, the LP is the highly-anticipated successor to 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’, and was initially previewed with last month’s lead single ‘Mother Nature’.

The new record was co-produced by MGMT’s own Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser alongside Patrick Wimberly (Solange, Lil Yachty), and also features contributions from longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann (on mixing duties), and Christine and the Queens (as a guest vocalist on the track ‘Dancing in Babylon’).

‘Bubblegum Dog’ arrives accompanied by a surrealist visual which pays tribute to numerous classic 90s reference points, from The Mighty Boosh to grungy MTV videos (as well as coincidentally featuring a character that’s curiously familiar to anyone who’s seen a Fat Dog show). “Ben and Andrew are legitimately funny guys, so we were excited they got to really go for it with their acting, paying homage to the eternally moody mid-90’s rock stars they looked up to when they were kids”, the video’s directors Julia Vickerman and Tom Scharpling have explained.

“They were completely game for everything […] For the climax of the video, they let us shoot gallons of pink slime at their faces, which we appreciated. Ben got quite a bit in his mouth, which was unintentional … but he thought it was funny, so then we were allowed to think it was funny.”

Watch the video for ‘Bubblegum Dog’ now:

