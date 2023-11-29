News

MGMT drop new track ‘Bubblegum Dog

It’s accompanied by a wacky visual paying tribute to alternative videos of the ’90s.

Photo: Jonah Freeman

29th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

MGMT, News, Listen, , Watch

MGMT have today shared ‘Bubblegum Dog’, the second song taken from their upcoming new album ‘Loss Of Life’. Due to hit shelves on 23rd February via Mom + Pop, the LP is the highly-anticipated successor to 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’, and was initially previewed with last month’s lead single ‘Mother Nature’.

The new record was co-produced by MGMT’s own Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser alongside Patrick Wimberly (Solange, Lil Yachty), and also features contributions from longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann (on mixing duties), and Christine and the Queens (as a guest vocalist on the track ‘Dancing in Babylon’).

‘Bubblegum Dog’ arrives accompanied by a surrealist visual which pays tribute to numerous classic 90s reference points, from The Mighty Boosh to grungy MTV videos (as well as coincidentally featuring a character that’s curiously familiar to anyone who’s seen a Fat Dog show). “Ben and Andrew are legitimately funny guys, so we were excited they got to really go for it with their acting, paying homage to the eternally moody mid-90’s rock stars they looked up to when they were kids”, the video’s directors Julia Vickerman and Tom Scharpling have explained.

“They were completely game for everything […] For the climax of the video, they let us shoot gallons of pink slime at their faces, which we appreciated. Ben got quite a bit in his mouth, which was unintentional … but he thought it was funny, so then we were allowed to think it was funny.”

Watch the video for ‘Bubblegum Dog’ now:

Play Video

Tags: MGMT, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

IDLES announce 2024 headline world tour

IDLES announce 2024 headline world tour 

Future Islands share latest album preview ‘The Fight’

Future Islands share latest album preview The Fight

Bill Ryder-Jones offers up new single ‘If Tomorrow Starts Without Me’

Bill Ryder-Jones offers up new single If Tomorrow Starts Without Me

The Last Dinner Party, Royal Blood and Michael Kiwanuka among new additions to Rock Werchter 2024 bill

The Last Dinner Party, Royal Blood and Michael Kiwanuka among new additions to Rock Werchter 2024 bill

Nadine Shah shares video for new single ‘Twenty Things’

Nadine Shah shares video for new single Twenty Things

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY