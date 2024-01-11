MGMT unveil cinematic video for new track ‘Nothing To Declare

Following their recent singles ‘Bubblegum Dog’ and ‘Mother Nature’ with a more contemplative cut, MGMT have now shared a new track entitled ‘Nothing To Declare’, as well as an official video directed by Joey Frank (of the band’s ‘Me & Michael’) and starring Inga Petry.

The cinematic visual sees Petry - who was born with upper limb aplasia and who uses her social media platform to advocate for the disabled community - travel to Paris and visit the Venus de Milo sculpture in the Louvre, which Frank says was part of his vision of her “as the star of a foreign film”.

Speaking further about her involvement with the project, Petry has said: “We listened to ‘Nothing To Declare’ as [Frank] took me through the concept of the video and I was met with the juxtaposition of beauty and melancholy. Having grown up with no arms, I have been watched my whole life. In some respects, the Venus de Milo has always felt analogous to my life, and specifically to the character I portray in this film.

“She’s adored, respected, and almost constantly surrounded by people, and yet she stands alone and her past is unknown. There have always been questions surrounding her arms and she has never had to answer or prove her worth. From my perspective, she has nothing to declare. Playing this character that is different, and not just because she doesn’t have arms, but by the way she handles the difference and still feeds on new curiosity was a really beautiful experience.”

You can watch the video here:

