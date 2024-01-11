News

MGMT unveil cinematic video for new track ‘Nothing To Declare

It stars disability awareness campaigner Inga Petry.

Photo: Jonah Freeman

11th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

MGMT, News, Listen, , Watch

Following their recent singles ‘Bubblegum Dog’ and ‘Mother Nature’ with a more contemplative cut, MGMT have now shared a new track entitled ‘Nothing To Declare’, as well as an official video directed by Joey Frank (of the band’s ‘Me & Michael’) and starring Inga Petry.

The cinematic visual sees Petry - who was born with upper limb aplasia and who uses her social media platform to advocate for the disabled community - travel to Paris and visit the Venus de Milo sculpture in the Louvre, which Frank says was part of his vision of her “as the star of a foreign film”.

Speaking further about her involvement with the project, Petry has said: “We listened to ‘Nothing To Declare’ as [Frank] took me through the concept of the video and I was met with the juxtaposition of beauty and melancholy. Having grown up with no arms, I have been watched my whole life. In some respects, the Venus de Milo has always felt analogous to my life, and specifically to the character I portray in this film.

“She’s adored, respected, and almost constantly surrounded by people, and yet she stands alone and her past is unknown. There have always been questions surrounding her arms and she has never had to answer or prove her worth. From my perspective, she has nothing to declare. Playing this character that is different, and not just because she doesn’t have arms, but by the way she handles the difference and still feeds on new curiosity was a really beautiful experience.”

You can watch the video here:

Play Video

The full tracklist for ‘Loss Of Life’ (out on 23rd February via Mom + Pop) is as follows:
1. Loss Of Life (part 2)
2. Mother Nature
3. Dancing In Babylon (featuring Christine and the Queens)
4. People In The Streets
5. Bubblegum Dog
6. Nothing To Declare
7. Nothing Changes
8. Phradie’s Song
9. I Wish I Was Joking
10. Loss Of Life

Tags: MGMT, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

Michelle unveil plans for new EP ‘Glow’

Michelle unveil plans for new EP Glow

Bill Ryder-Jones offers up latest album cut ‘I Hold Something In My Hand’

Bill Ryder-Jones offers up latest album cut I Hold Something In My Hand

Marika Hackman shares final album preview ‘The Yellow Mile’

Marika Hackman shares final album preview The Yellow Mile

Paramore set to return with cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’

Paramore set to return with cover of Talking HeadsBurning Down The House’

NYC outfit BODEGA confirm third album ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

NYC outfit BODEGA confirm third album Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now