Mitski sets her sights high with two new songs, ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’
She’s also announced a series of intimate, acoustic performances in the UK and Europe.
Ahead of the release of her seventh album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’ (landing 15th September), Mitski has shared two new singles, ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’. They follow recent teaser ‘Bug Like An Angel’, and both are years-old songs which have evolved over time to reach their final forms.
Watch the official lyric videos for ‘Star’ and ‘Heaven’ below.
In addition to the two new tracks, Mitski has also announced 'Amateur Mistake' - a collection of intimate, acoustic performances around the UK and Europe, in which she’ll preview ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’. Ticket presale will begin on 7th September at 12:00pm BST, with general sale opening on Friday 8th September. Check out the full list of performances here:
OCTOBER
07 Edinburgh, Queens Hall
09 Manchester, Albert Hall
11 London, Union Chapel
14 Berlin, Babylon
16 Utrecht, Tivoli / Vredenburg
