Nell Mescal shares new single ‘Teeth’

Off the back of recent singles ‘Punchline’, ‘In My Head’ and ‘Homesick’, Nell Mescal has today shared her fourth new track of the year - a soaring indie-pop number entitled ‘Teeth’. “It’s a song about when you leave the ending of a friendship/relationship too late and there’s no more trust left”, she has said. “It’s about the moment where you decide enough is enough.”

Listen to ‘Teeth’ below, and read more about Nell in our recent interview with her here.

