News
Nell Mescal shares new single ‘Teeth’
The release comes ahead of her UK and Ireland headline tour next month.
Off the back of recent singles ‘Punchline’, ‘In My Head’ and ‘Homesick’, Nell Mescal has today shared her fourth new track of the year - a soaring indie-pop number entitled ‘Teeth’. “It’s a song about when you leave the ending of a friendship/relationship too late and there’s no more trust left”, she has said. “It’s about the moment where you decide enough is enough.”
Listen to ‘Teeth’ below, and read more about Nell in our recent interview with her here.
Having had a busy summer playing festivals such as Latitude and All Points East, and slots supporting the likes of HAIM and Florence + The Machine, Nell will be hitting the road once again this autumn for a headline tour of the UK and Ireland. Tickets are available here, and you can check out where she’ll be stopping off below.
OCTOBER
12 Edinburgh, The Mash House
14 Live At Leeds In The City
15 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
16 Manchester, Deaf Institute
17 Nottingham, Bodega
19 Liverpool, Leaf
24 Brighton, Komedia Studio
25 London, Lower Third
26 Bristol, Rough Trade
DECEMBER
11 Belfast, Voodoo
13 Dublin, Whelan’s
14 Galway, Roisin Dubh
15 Cork, Cyprus Avenue
Read More
Nell Mescal shares new track ‘Punchline’
The rising singer-songwriter has also announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour.
7th July 2023, 12:53pm
NELL MESCAL: “I LOVE HAVING SOME REDEMPTION OR HOPE IN MY SONGS”
Fresh from releasing her latest darkly-tinged single ‘In My Head’, the Irish singer gets us up to speed on life right now.
3rd May 2023, 12:00am
Nell Mescal releases new single ‘In My Head’
The Irish singer unveils her third track.
24th March 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.