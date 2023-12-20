News

Shygirl and Kingdom wave goodbye to 2023 with ‘f@k€

It’s been a huge year for the Mercury Prize-shortlisted artist.

Photo: Antonius Cramer

20th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Shygirl, News, Listen

If you thought you’d heard all the new music you were going to this year, think again - London’s Shygirl has just dropped her final track of 2023, a bouncing collaboration with LA-based DJ and producer Kingdom.

Combining pulsing beats with sultry vocals, ‘f@k€’ pays homage to ’00s club culture in the same vein as recent Shygirl cut ‘thicc’, which the artist described as “fun and carefree and definitely a tease. All the classic traits of club shy.” The new track rounds off what’s been a huge year for her, with a place on the 2023 Mercury Prize shortlist (for her debut album ‘Nymph’); an AIM UK Independent Breakthrough award; and a slot supporting Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour.

You can listen to ‘f@k€’ here:

Play Video

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

