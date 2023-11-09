News

Sleater-Kinney share vulnerable track ‘Say It Like You Mean It

It’s the latest taste of their forthcoming eleventh album, ‘Little Rope’.

Photo: Chris Hornbecker

9th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Having recently announced news of their forthcoming eleventh album, ‘Little Rope’ - alongside dropping its lead single ‘Hell’ - alt-rock icons Sleater-Kinney have now shared another teaser in the form of new track ‘Say It Like You Mean It’.

Arriving accompanied by a video directed by the band’s Carrie Brownstein and starring Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron, the new cut explores the raw ending of a relationship with an unflinchingly honest, emotionally vulnerable approach - hallmarks of ‘Little Rope’ as a whole.

To mark the album’s release, the now-duo will be embarking on an extensive U.S. tour in the new year, for which tickets are on sale now. Check out their full show schedule and watch the official video for ‘Say It Like You Mean It’ below.

FEBRUARY 2024
28 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
29 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

MARCH 2024
01 Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre
02 Albuquerque, NM, El Rey Theater
04 Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom
05 Dallas, TX, Studio at the Factory
06 Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08 New Orleans, LA, Joy Theater
09 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
11 Norfolk, VA, The NorVa
12 Washington, DC, The Anthem
13 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
14 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
16 New York, NY, Racket (sold out)
17 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club (sold out)
18 Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts (sold out)
20 Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
21 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
22 Madison, WI, The Sylvee
23 St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre
25 Kansas City, MO, The Truman
26 Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
28 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
29 Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco
30 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
31 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

APRIL 2024
02 Seattle, WA, The Showbox
03 Seattle, WA, The Showbox
04 Vancouver, BC, The Vogue
05 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

