Sleater-Kinney share vulnerable track ‘Say It Like You Mean It

Having recently announced news of their forthcoming eleventh album, ‘Little Rope’ - alongside dropping its lead single ‘Hell’ - alt-rock icons Sleater-Kinney have now shared another teaser in the form of new track ‘Say It Like You Mean It’.

Arriving accompanied by a video directed by the band’s Carrie Brownstein and starring Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron, the new cut explores the raw ending of a relationship with an unflinchingly honest, emotionally vulnerable approach - hallmarks of ‘Little Rope’ as a whole.

To mark the album’s release, the now-duo will be embarking on an extensive U.S. tour in the new year, for which tickets are on sale now. Check out their full show schedule and watch the official video for ‘Say It Like You Mean It’ below.