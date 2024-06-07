Swim Deep - There’s A Big Star Outside 

While over a decade has passed since Swim Deep released debut ‘Where The Heaven Are We’, there’s a lot on this fourth full-length that brings to mind that record’s hazy, dreamy indie sound. It’s a pretty record. Opener ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’ sounds like their 2013 track ‘Soul Trippin’ by way of The Cranberries’ ‘Dreams’. ‘Robin’ has shades of Oasis’ ‘Cast No Shadow’, while the intriguingly-titled ‘So Long, So Far (Marble-Bellied Baby)’ is full of lush guitars and dreamy vocals. Largely eschewing the krautrock and synth pop they’ve experimented with in the years since their buzzy introduction, ‘There’s A Big Star Outside’ isn’t one for the raucous live arena; tracks like ‘These Words’ and the mellow closer ‘Fire Surrounds’ have a gorgeous quality to them that lends themselves well to solo enjoyment. With that in mind, it’s also unlikely to draw in too many new fans. But for those indie kids who grew up with them, this introspective Swim Deep will feel just right.