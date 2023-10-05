News

Tkay Maidza shares new track ‘Out of Luck

Tickets for her international album release shows are on sale now.

Photo: Dana Trippe

5th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

The latest in a string of confident singles, Tkay Maidza has today released new cut ‘Out Of Luck’. Described by Tkay as an “unapologetic song about moving on from a time waster and almost laughing at the lengths they go to try to return”, the track is taken from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Sweet Justice’ (out on 3rd November).

You can watch the official visualiser for ‘Out Of Luck’ and check out her upcoming album release shows below.

NOVEMBER
02 New York, NY, Racket
06 Oakland, CA, The New Parish
07 Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy
10 Paris, Cafe de la Danse (Pitchfork Festival)
11 Berlin, Prachtwerk
13 Amsterdam, Paradiso
14 London, Scala

