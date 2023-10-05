Tkay Maidza shares new track ‘Out of Luck

The latest in a string of confident singles, Tkay Maidza has today released new cut ‘Out Of Luck’. Described by Tkay as an “unapologetic song about moving on from a time waster and almost laughing at the lengths they go to try to return”, the track is taken from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Sweet Justice’ (out on 3rd November).

You can watch the official visualiser for ‘Out Of Luck’ and check out her upcoming album release shows below.

NOVEMBER

02 New York, NY, Racket

06 Oakland, CA, The New Parish

07 Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy

10 Paris, Cafe de la Danse (Pitchfork Festival)

11 Berlin, Prachtwerk

13 Amsterdam, Paradiso

14 London, Scala

