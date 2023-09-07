Tkay Maidza drops confident new single ‘WUACV’

News

The LA-based artist has also announced a number of headline shows across the US, UK, and Europe.

Photo: Dana Trippe

7th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the recent announcement of her forthcoming album ‘Sweet Justice’ (out on 3rd November), Tkay Maidza has shared another new track, ‘WUACV’ - an acronym of the phrase ‘woke up and chose violence’. Discussing the inspiration behind the lyrics, she has said: “I wanted to write a song where I could express my bubbling anger towards people who had manipulated me during the last phase of my life.”

‘WUACV’ arrives alongside a music video directed by Bel Downie, as well as news of headline tour dates around the US, UK and Europe (general sale for tickets starts at 10:00am local time on Friday 8th September). Check out both below:

NOVEMBER
02 New York, NY, Racket
06 Oakland, CA, The New Parish
07 Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy
10 Paris, Cafe de la Danse (Pitchfork Festival)
11 Berlin, Prachtwerk
13 Amsterdam, Paradiso (upstairs)
14 London, Scala

