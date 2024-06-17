Toro y Moi confirms plans for eighth album ‘Hole Erth’ 

Musical polymath Toro y Moi has announced that his eighth album, ‘Hole Erth’, will be released on 6th September via Dead Oceans.

Touted in a press release as “his boldest musical pivot to date”, the new LP follows 2022’s ‘MAHAL’ and is set to span pop-punk, Y2K emo, and rap, with soaring new single ‘Tuesday’ acting as a fitting introduction to this next chapter.

Speaking about the album’s inspirations, the project’s Chaz Bear has said: “Things have gone in a more gorp-y direction. Humans are tapping into this more tribal, earthier aesthetic. The Whole Earth catalog is this encyclopedic, self-sustaining guide. With the album title alone, that’s something I wanted to spark as a conversation. We can be off the grid, and also be on the internet, and try out all of these different lifestyles at the same time.”

Check out the India Sleem-directed video for ‘Tuesday’ below.