Toro y Moi confirms plans for eighth album ‘Hole Erth’
He’s also shared a video for new single ‘Tuesday’, shot between Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco.
Musical polymath Toro y Moi has announced that his eighth album, ‘Hole Erth’, will be released on 6th September via Dead Oceans.
Touted in a press release as “his boldest musical pivot to date”, the new LP follows 2022’s ‘MAHAL’ and is set to span pop-punk, Y2K emo, and rap, with soaring new single ‘Tuesday’ acting as a fitting introduction to this next chapter.
Speaking about the album’s inspirations, the project’s Chaz Bear has said: “Things have gone in a more gorp-y direction. Humans are tapping into this more tribal, earthier aesthetic. The Whole Earth catalog is this encyclopedic, self-sustaining guide. With the album title alone, that’s something I wanted to spark as a conversation. We can be off the grid, and also be on the internet, and try out all of these different lifestyles at the same time.”
Check out the India Sleem-directed video for ‘Tuesday’ below.
‘Hole Erth’ tracklist:
1. Walking In The Rain
2. CD-R
3. HOV
4. Tuesday
5. Hollywood (feat. Ben Gibbard)
6. Reseda (feat. Duckwrth & Elijah Kessler)
7. Babydaddy
8. Madonna (feat. Don Toliver)
9. Undercurrent (feat. Don Toliver & Porches)
10. Off Road
11. Smoke (feat. Kenny Mason)
12. Heaven (feat. Kevin Abstract and Lev)
13. Starlink (feat. Glaive)
