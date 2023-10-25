Album Review

Viji - So Vanilla

Whether raising or dropping the tempo, it pieces together the hooky and the hazy cleverly.

Viji - So Vanilla

Reviewer: Lisa Wright

Released: 27th October 2023

Label: Speedy Wunderground

‘Sedative’, ‘Ambien’, ‘Blanket’… that ‘So Vanilla’ is an album that comes partly wrapped in a fuzzy, narcotic cloak is a quality that’s worn plainly on Viji’s sleepy sleeve. However, while the singer’s long-in-the-making debut is certainly a collection that finds itself blinking painfully at the harsh daylight - from the hypnotic grunge of single ‘Down’ to nocturnal closer ‘Ambien’’s repeated intonations of “what’s the point?” - it’s never at the expense of a curiously magnetic melody. There are more obvious big-hitters; opener ‘Anything’ tumbles into action with a carefree sense of abandon, while the tetchy ‘Karaoke’ fuels the activity with an angsty sense of frustration. But whether raising or dropping the tempo, ‘So Vanilla’ pieces together the hooky and the hazy cleverly, showcasing Viji and producer Dan Carey’s obvious synergy and allowing the singer’s pop and alternative sensibilities to become easy, cosy bedfellows.

Play Video

Tags: Viji, Neu, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy So Vanilla via Rough Trade

Find ‘So Vanilla’ at Rough Trade

Cd - £10.99

Vinyl LP (clear) - £24.99

Vinyl LP (clear) - £23.99

Latest News

Gently Tender share new standalone single ‘Country Folk’

Gently Tender share new standalone single Country Folk

Bob Vylan announce new album ‘Humble As The Sun’

Bob Vylan announce new album Humble As The Sun

86TVs release sophomore single ‘Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

86TVs release sophomore single Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Zara Larsson announces new album ‘Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

Zara Larsson announces new album Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

Gretel Hänlyn shares new single ‘Cry Me A River’

Gretel Hänlyn shares new single Cry Me A River

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY