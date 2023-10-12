Viji channels summer nights on new cut ‘Sundress In Pink

Speedy Wunderground’s Viji is back with ‘Sundress In Pink’, the latest track to be taken from her forthcoming debut album, ‘So Vanilla’ (out 27th October). Understated and hazy, the song follows recent singles ‘Sedative’ and ‘Karaoke’, giving yet another early taste of the 90s-influenced, grunge-laden guitars that populate the LP.

“This song is one of my favourite ones off the record”, Viji has said of ‘Sundress In Pink’. “I’m not sure why, but I think the bed of instruments is really comforting to me. The title essentially creates a world in which summer never ends. As long as I’m in the dress I can stay out as long as I want. It’s about escapism, for me it was in people and mostly I didn’t care who.”

You can watch the official lyric video for ‘Sundress In Pink’ below, and read more from Viji in our October 2023 print mag - on sale now.

