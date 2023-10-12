News
Viji channels summer nights on new cut ‘Sundress In Pink’
Her debut album, ‘So Vanilla’, arrives at the end of the month.
Speedy Wunderground’s Viji is back with ‘Sundress In Pink’, the latest track to be taken from her forthcoming debut album, ‘So Vanilla’ (out 27th October). Understated and hazy, the song follows recent singles ‘Sedative’ and ‘Karaoke’, giving yet another early taste of the 90s-influenced, grunge-laden guitars that populate the LP.
“This song is one of my favourite ones off the record”, Viji has said of ‘Sundress In Pink’. “I’m not sure why, but I think the bed of instruments is really comforting to me. The title essentially creates a world in which summer never ends. As long as I’m in the dress I can stay out as long as I want. It’s about escapism, for me it was in people and mostly I didn’t care who.”
You can watch the official lyric video for ‘Sundress In Pink’ below, and read more from Viji in our October 2023 print mag - on sale now.
You can catch Viji live over the next couple of months here:
OCTOBER
14 Manchester, Beyond The Music Festival
22 Cardiff, SWN Festival
28 Liverpool, Jacaranda
29 Leeds, Jumbo
30 London, Rough Trade
NOVEMBER
01 Southsea, Pie & Vinyl
02 Southampton, Vanilo
05 Brighton, Mutations Festival
Read More
The Neu Bulletin (HotWax, Talk Show, STONE and more!)
DIY’s essential guide to the best new music.
22nd September 2023, 4:00pm
Viji shares new single and video for ‘Karaoke’
Her debut album ‘So Vanilla’ lands next month via Speedy Wunderground.
19th September 2023, 10:28am
Viji announces debut album ‘So Vanilla’, share new track ‘Sedative’
Her twelve-track album will be released via Speedy Wunderground later this year.
18th July 2023, 10:54am
Viji: “Everything at Dan Carey’s studio works in the most mysterious ways”
Speedy Wunderground signee Viji has just announced details of her forthcoming debut album, 'So Vanilla'. We caught up with her to talk about the record and its lead single, 'Sedative'.
18th July 2023, 10:30am
