Amyl & The Sniffers return with new single ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’

Back with a bang, Melbourne punk quartet Amyl & The Sniffers have dropped a meaty new single ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ - their first new music since the release of their sophomore album ‘Comfort To Me’ in 2021.

Set to be physically released on a limited edition 7” this Friday (24th May) via Rough Trade Records, the track also comes accompanied by B-side ‘Facts’. “Lyrically they’re both self-explanatory”, frontperson Amy Taylor explains.

“‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ makes me laugh, but it’s also in a way poking fun at the shock that people still feel at a little bit of skimpy clothing, and the bitchy high school way that the music community still is (yes I’m talking to you, random 40 year old metalheads sitting around a table doing lines and bitching about a 28 year old chick in a band for wearing shorts and “selling out”), but it mainly makes me laugh. It’s unconscious and meant nothing at the time of writing it, but now I think it’s a comedic way of rubbing the dog’s nose in its own dog piss after it wee’d on your favourite rug or something.”

Listen to ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ here: