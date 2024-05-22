News

Amyl & The Sniffers return with new single ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’

It’s the Aussie punks’ first new music in over three years.

22nd May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Amyl & The Sniffers, News, Listen

Back with a bang, Melbourne punk quartet Amyl & The Sniffers have dropped a meaty new single ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ - their first new music since the release of their sophomore album ‘Comfort To Me’ in 2021. 

Set to be physically released on a limited edition 7” this Friday (24th May) via Rough Trade Records, the track also comes accompanied by B-side ‘Facts’. “Lyrically they’re both self-explanatory”, frontperson Amy Taylor explains. 

“‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ makes me laugh, but it’s also in a way poking fun at the shock that people still feel at a little bit of skimpy clothing, and the bitchy high school way that the music community still is (yes I’m talking to you, random 40 year old metalheads sitting around a table doing lines and bitching about a 28 year old chick in a band for wearing shorts and “selling out”), but it mainly makes me laugh. It’s unconscious and meant nothing at the time of writing it, but now I think it’s a comedic way of rubbing the dog’s nose in its own dog piss after it wee’d on your favourite rug or something.”

Listen to ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ here: 

Play Video

What’s more, the band have also confirmed a last minute, intimate London show next week (27th May) at Scala, after they headline Bearded Theory Festival this weekend. Check out where you can catch Amyl & The Sniffers live this summer below. 

MAY 2024 
26 Walton on Trent, Bearded Theory Festival 
27 London, Scala  
30 Barcelona, Primavera

JUNE 2024
01 Netphen, Freak Valley
03 Lyon, La Nuit Fournier 
04 Toulouse, Bikini
06 Porto, Primavera
08 Arhaus, Northside
09 Hilvarenbeek, Best Kept Secret

JULY 2024
13 Seattle, WA, Day In Day Out
19 New York, NY, Citi Field (with Foo Fighters)
20 Jersey City, NJ, White Eagle Hall
21 Boston, MA, Fenway Park (with Foo Fighters)
23 Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium (with Foo Fighters) 
25 Detroit, MI, The Majestic Theatre 
28 Denver, CO, Underground Music Showcase
30 Lawrence, KS, Granada Theater
31 Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom

AUGUST 2024
01 Indianapolis, IN, HI-FI Annex
03 Buffalo, NY, Asbury Hall 
04 Montreal, QC, Osheaga
05 South Burlington, VT, Higher Ground
07 Portland, OR, Pioneer Courthouse Square
09 Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium (with Foo Fighters)
13 Del Mar, CA, The Sound
14 Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre
15 Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre

Tags: Amyl & The Sniffers, News, Listen

Latest News

Been Stellar to embark on Autumn 2024 UK and European headline tour

Been Stellar to embark on Autumn 2024 UK and European headline tour

Alfie Templeman shares latest album preview ‘Beckham’

Alfie Templeman shares latest album preview Beckham’

Jazmin Bean announces ‘Traumatic Livelihood’ world tour

Jazmin Bean announces Traumatic Livelihood’ world tour

The Kills, Joy (Anonymous), NewDad & more to join LCD Soundsystem at All Points East 2024

The Kills, Joy (Anonymous), NewDad & more to join LCD Soundsystem at All Points East 2024

Omar Apollo announces second studio album ‘God Said No’ 

Omar Apollo announces second studio album God Said No’ 

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY