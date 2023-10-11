Bombay Bicycle Club reveal Chaka Khan collab with new track ‘Tekken 2

You could already tell from the tracklist of their upcoming album, ‘My Big Day’, that Bombay Bicycle Club had enlisted the help of some exciting guests to feature on the record. Today, they’ve unveiled their final collaborator - none other than Chaka Khan, who lends her legendary talent to the band’s new single ‘Tekken 2’.

Of being involved with the track, Chaka has said: “After Jack invited me and then sent the song, I loved it, the ethereal part drew me in. The band has such innovative and passionate energy, truly great musicians. Absolute vibes.”

Bombay’s Jack Steadman - who flew to LA to record with Chaka - added that “It has been a pretty crazy journey, from sitting on my sofa messing around with a keyboard and drum machine to sitting across from Chaka Khan in a fancy L.A. studio giving her singing directions. Chaka was an absolute superstar and the whole experience was so positive. I think the song reflects that - it’s about coming together, putting any bad thoughts aside and just enjoying the moment.”

Alongside Chaka, ‘My Big Day’ (out 20th October) features contributions from Holly Humberstone, Damon Albarn, Jay Som, and Nilüfer Yanya. You can read our interview with Bombay Bicycle Club about their new LP in our October 2023 print magazine - available here now - and listen to ‘Tekken 2’ below.

