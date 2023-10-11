News
Bombay Bicycle Club reveal Chaka Khan collab with new track ‘Tekken 2’
They’ve also announced details of a 2024 headline tour of the UK and Ireland.
You could already tell from the tracklist of their upcoming album, ‘My Big Day’, that Bombay Bicycle Club had enlisted the help of some exciting guests to feature on the record. Today, they’ve unveiled their final collaborator - none other than Chaka Khan, who lends her legendary talent to the band’s new single ‘Tekken 2’.
Of being involved with the track, Chaka has said: “After Jack invited me and then sent the song, I loved it, the ethereal part drew me in. The band has such innovative and passionate energy, truly great musicians. Absolute vibes.”
Bombay’s Jack Steadman - who flew to LA to record with Chaka - added that “It has been a pretty crazy journey, from sitting on my sofa messing around with a keyboard and drum machine to sitting across from Chaka Khan in a fancy L.A. studio giving her singing directions. Chaka was an absolute superstar and the whole experience was so positive. I think the song reflects that - it’s about coming together, putting any bad thoughts aside and just enjoying the moment.”
Alongside Chaka, ‘My Big Day’ (out 20th October) features contributions from Holly Humberstone, Damon Albarn, Jay Som, and Nilüfer Yanya. You can read our interview with Bombay Bicycle Club about their new LP in our October 2023 print magazine - available here now - and listen to ‘Tekken 2’ below.
Bombay Bicycle Club have also now announced a huge headline tour of the UK and Ireland for 2024, as well as a special summer show at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace. Ticket pre-sale will start on Wednesday 25th October, while they’ll go on general sale from 9:00am on Friday 27th October. The band’s newly announced tour dates are:
JANUARY 2024
29 Belfast, The Telegraph Building, Belfast
30 Dublin, 3 Olympia Theatre
FEBRUARY 2024
02 Birmingham, O2 Academy
03 Brighton, Centre
05 Bristol, Beacon
06 Nottingham, Rock City
08 Sheffield, O2 Academy
09 Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
10 Cambridge, Corn Exchange
12 Glasgow, Barrowland
15 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
16 Manchester, O2 Apollo
18 Cardiff, Great Hall
JULY 2024
12 London, Alexandra Palace Park
