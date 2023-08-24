Bombay Bicycle Club share ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’ and announce appearance at Reading & Leeds Festival

Following the release of recent singles ‘My Big Day’ and ‘Diving’ (feat. Holly Humberstone), Bombay Bicycle Club have today released ‘I Want To Be Your Pet’ - the latest cut from their forthcoming sixth album ‘My Big Day’ (out 20th October).

Featuring collaborations with Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and a to be announced special guest, ‘My Big Day’ was produced by the band’s frontman Jack Steadman at North London’s The Church Studios. Of ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, Jack has said: “I was just playing around with guitar sounds at soundcheck, and started playing this riff. Jamie must have heard something in it because he got out his phone and started recording. For the next few months he would constantly text me to ask ‘have you written a song around that riff yet?’ So finally I did to stop him harassing me. To me it sounds like if Abbey Road era Beatles had a love child with Rated R era Queens of the Stone Age.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’ below.

