Declan McKenna offers up latest album preview ‘Mullholland’s Dinner and Wine

Following on from previously released singles ‘Sympathy’, ‘Nothing Works’, and ‘Elevator Hum’, Declan McKenna has now given us a fourth taste of what to expect from his third album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ (out on 9th February) in the form of new track ‘Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine’.

Keeping true to the record’s apparent genre-hopping inclinations, it’s a bright, slick vignette of LA sunshine, produced by Declan’s frequent collaborator Gianluca Buccellati. Commenting on the inspirations behind ‘Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine’, he has said that “[it] was written as a kind of weird, warped story about a cartoon-y criminal duo, and the origins of the title come from an off-licence in the UK, but it became entangled with Mulholland drive in LA. The lyrics came from observations driving around the hills there and conversations at strange, hip parties.”

You can listen to ‘Mullholland’s Dinner and Wine’ and find out where Declan’s scheduled to play on his upcoming UK and EU tour below.