Declan McKenna offers up latest album preview ‘Mullholland’s Dinner and Wine’
Tickets for his upcoming UK tour are on sale now.
Following on from previously released singles ‘Sympathy’, ‘Nothing Works’, and ‘Elevator Hum’, Declan McKenna has now given us a fourth taste of what to expect from his third album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ (out on 9th February) in the form of new track ‘Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine’.
Keeping true to the record’s apparent genre-hopping inclinations, it’s a bright, slick vignette of LA sunshine, produced by Declan’s frequent collaborator Gianluca Buccellati. Commenting on the inspirations behind ‘Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine’, he has said that “[it] was written as a kind of weird, warped story about a cartoon-y criminal duo, and the origins of the title come from an off-licence in the UK, but it became entangled with Mulholland drive in LA. The lyrics came from observations driving around the hills there and conversations at strange, hip parties.”
You can listen to ‘Mullholland’s Dinner and Wine’ and find out where Declan’s scheduled to play on his upcoming UK and EU tour below.
MARCH 2024
23 Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall (sold out)
24 Norwich, UEA (sold out)
25 Newcastle, O2 City Hall (sold out)
27 Glasgow, O2 Academy (sold out)
28 Glasgow, O2 Academy (new date)
29 Sheffield, O2 Academy (sold out)
APRIL 2024
01 Belfast, Ulster Hall
02 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (sold out)
03 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (new date)
05 Manchester, O2 Apollo (sold out)
06 Liverpool, Liverpool University Mountford Hall (new date)
08 Leicester, De Montfort Hall
09 Bristol, Beacon
10 Wolverhampton, The Halls
12 London, Alexandra Palace
13 Brighton, Brighton Centre
14 Bournemouth, O2 Academy
16 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
17 Amsterdam, Paradiso
18 Utrecht, Tivoliredenburg Ronda
21 Cologne, Kantine
22 Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich
23 Berlin, Astra
25 Warsaw, Stodola
26 Krakow, Kwadrat,
27 Prague, SaSaZu
29 Lyon, Le Transbordeur
30 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
MAY 2024
02 Rennes, Le MeM
03 Paris, La Cigale
25 Leeds, Live At Leeds In The Park
JULY 2024
12 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
Declan McKenna - Beautiful Faces / The Key to Life on Earth (Vinyl 7 - orange)
Declan McKenna - What Do You Think About the Car? (Cd)
Declan McKenna - What Happened to the Beach? (Cd)
Declan McKenna - What Happened to the Beach? (Vinyl LP - black)
Declan McKenna - What Happened to the Beach? (Vinyl LP - yellow)
