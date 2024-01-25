News
Dua Lipa announces next single ‘Training Season’
It’s the second track to be lifted from her as-yet-unannounced third album.
Following her hit addition to last year’s Barbie soundtrack ‘Dance The Night’ (which cinched number 12 on our Tracks of 2023 list), and, more recently, the earworm comeback track ‘Houdini’, Dua Lipa has returned with news that her next single will be released on 15th February.
Entitled ‘Training Season’, it joins ‘Houdini’ as the second song shared from her upcoming third album (which hasn’t actually been officially announced yet, but is set to be released later this year).
Watch this space…
