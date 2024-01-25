News

Dua Lipa announces next single ‘Training Season

It’s the second track to be lifted from her as-yet-unannounced third album.

Photo: Tyrone Lebon

25th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Dua Lipa, News

Following her hit addition to last year’s Barbie soundtrack ‘Dance The Night’ (which cinched number 12 on our Tracks of 2023 list), and, more recently, the earworm comeback track ‘Houdini’, Dua Lipa has returned with news that her next single will be released on 15th February.

Entitled ‘Training Season’, it joins ‘Houdini’ as the second song shared from her upcoming third album (which hasn’t actually been officially announced yet, but is set to be released later this year).

Watch this space…

Tags: Dua Lipa, News

Latest News

FLETCHER announces new album ‘In Search Of The Antidote’

FLETCHER announces new album In Search Of The Antidote

Mogwai, Show Me The Body, Explosions In The Sky to play 2024’s ArcTanGent festival

Mogwai, Show Me The Body, Explosions In The Sky to play 2024’s ArcTanGent festival

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard confirm details of second album ‘Skinwalker’

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard confirm details of second album Skinwalker

Kelela and Shygirl team up for new cut ‘Holier (JD. REID’s Remix)’

Kelela and Shygirl team up for new cut Holier (JD. REID’s Remix)

Latitude announce The Vaccines, CMAT, Marika Hackman and more

Latitude announce The Vaccines, CMAT, Marika Hackman and more

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now