Future Islands share news of upcoming LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore

In the wake of 2020’s ‘As Long As You Are’ - and just off the back of finishing that album’s tour - Future Islands have now announced their upcoming new LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’, slated for release on 26th January 2024. It’ll be the band’s seventh studio record, and sees them uncover a more introspective side to their work, as already hinted at in previous singles ‘Deep In The Night’, ‘King of Sweden’ and ‘Peach’.

New single ‘The Tower’ is out now, having arrived accompanied by a video directed by previous collaborator Jonathan van Tulleken (Top Boy, Shogun). Speaking on the visual world, van Tulleken has said: “Anyone who’s seen Sam on stage shape shift with his whole body and voice from heart wrenchingly tender to fantastically ferocious knows that he is a truly, magnetic, performer. I loved working with someone who came to acting via this persona they had built in their music. To then get to collaborate on a music video with the band was a delight, especially one which explores that duality of light and dark literally and metaphorically. Finding that same captivating, haunting, performance but this time with the track as script.”

Watch the video for ‘The Tower’ below.

