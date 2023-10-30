News
Future Islands share news of upcoming LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’
It comes hot on the heels of their previous album tour.
In the wake of 2020’s ‘As Long As You Are’ - and just off the back of finishing that album’s tour - Future Islands have now announced their upcoming new LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’, slated for release on 26th January 2024. It’ll be the band’s seventh studio record, and sees them uncover a more introspective side to their work, as already hinted at in previous singles ‘Deep In The Night’, ‘King of Sweden’ and ‘Peach’.
New single ‘The Tower’ is out now, having arrived accompanied by a video directed by previous collaborator Jonathan van Tulleken (Top Boy, Shogun). Speaking on the visual world, van Tulleken has said: “Anyone who’s seen Sam on stage shape shift with his whole body and voice from heart wrenchingly tender to fantastically ferocious knows that he is a truly, magnetic, performer. I loved working with someone who came to acting via this persona they had built in their music. To then get to collaborate on a music video with the band was a delight, especially one which explores that duality of light and dark literally and metaphorically. Finding that same captivating, haunting, performance but this time with the track as script.”
Watch the video for ‘The Tower’ below.
‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ full tracklist:
1. King of Sweden
2. The Tower
3. Deep In The Night
4. Say Goodbye
5. Give Me The Ghost Back
6. Corner Of My Eye
7. The Thief
8. Iris
9. The Fight
10. Peach
11. The Sickness
12. The Garden Wheel
Records, etc at
Future Islands - People Who Aren't There Anymore (Vinyl LP - clear)
Future Islands - People Who Aren't There Anymore (Cd)
Future Islands - People Who Aren't There Anymore (Vinyl LP - black)
Future Islands - As Long As You Are (Vinyl LP - black)
Future Islands - As Long As You Are (Vinyl LP - blue)
Future Islands - As Long As You Are (Cd)
Read More
In Photos: End of the Road 2023
Check out DIY's photos from across this year's End Of The Road, including Future Islands, Wet Leg, Flohio and more.
7th September 2023, 2:59pm
Future Islands offer up new track ‘Deep In The Night’
The Baltimore band have shared their newest single ahead of a slew of UK and European shows.
16th August 2023, 3:03pm
Future Islands announce new UK and European tour dates
The group have added 20 new shows!
21st March 2022, 9:40pm
Future Islands release one-off single ‘Peach’
It follows the release of last year's 'As Long As You Are'.
18th August 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
The Kills - God Games
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.