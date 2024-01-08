News
Future Islands ‘Say Goodbye’ on intimate new track
Their forthcoming album ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ arrives at the end of the month.
Future Islands have today shared ‘Say Goodbye’, the latest in a string of singles anticipating the release of their seventh LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ (due to hit shelves on 26th January). This new offering examines the unique difficulty of trying to keep a long distance relationship alive, overlaying a foundation of swirling synths and propulsive riffs with Samuel T. Herring’s pained vocals.
You can watch the official animated video for ‘Say Goodbye’ below, and dive into the upcoming album’s full tracklist here:
‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’:
1. King of Sweden
2. The Tower
3. Deep In The Night
4. Say Goodbye
5. Give Me The Ghost Back
6. Corner Of My Eye
7. The Thief
8. Iris
9. The Fight
10. Peach
11. The Sickness
12. The Garden Wheel
Plus, the band are also set to embark on a mini-tour around South America this Spring before heading up to Europe for a handful of festival dates, visiting the following cities:
MARCH 2024
16 Mexico, Guadalajara, Teatro Studio
17 Mexico, Mexico City, Vive Latino Festival
19 Peru, Lima, Centro de Covenciones Barranco
21-24 Columbia, Bogota, Estereo Picnic Festival
MAY 2024
23-26 UK, South Derbyshire, Catton Hall and Gardens
25 UK, Leeds, Live at Leeds in the Park
AUGUST 2024
1-4 ireland, Waterford, All Together Now
Records, etc at
Future Islands - As Long As You Are (Vinyl LP - blue)
Future Islands - As Long As You Are (Vinyl LP - black)
Future Islands - As Long As You Are (Cd)
Future Islands - Singles (Vinyl LP - black)
Future Islands - People Who Aren't There Anymore (Cd)
Future Islands - People Who Aren't There Anymore (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Future Islands share latest album preview ‘The Fight’
Their forthcoming LP 'People Who Aren't There Anymore' arrives in January.
29th November 2023, 3:05pm
Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Future Islands and more to play Live At Leeds In The Park 2024
The outdoor festival will return to Temple Newsam Park next May.
23rd November 2023, 2:52pm
Future Islands share news of upcoming LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’
It comes hot on the heels of their previous album tour.
30th October 2023, 1:21pm
In Photos: End of the Road 2023
Check out DIY's photos from across this year's End Of The Road, including Future Islands, Wet Leg, Flohio and more.
7th September 2023, 2:59pm
Popular right now
5 Stars