Future IslandsSay Goodbye’ on intimate new track

Their forthcoming album ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ arrives at the end of the month.

Photo: Frank Hamilton

8th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Future Islands have today shared ‘Say Goodbye’, the latest in a string of singles anticipating the release of their seventh LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ (due to hit shelves on 26th January). This new offering examines the unique difficulty of trying to keep a long distance relationship alive, overlaying a foundation of swirling synths and propulsive riffs with Samuel T. Herring’s pained vocals.

You can watch the official animated video for ‘Say Goodbye’ below, and dive into the upcoming album’s full tracklist here:

‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’:
1. King of Sweden
2. The Tower
3. Deep In The Night
4. Say Goodbye
5. Give Me The Ghost Back
6. Corner Of My Eye
7. The Thief
8. Iris
9. The Fight
10. Peach
11. The Sickness
12. The Garden Wheel

Plus, the band are also set to embark on a mini-tour around South America this Spring before heading up to Europe for a handful of festival dates, visiting the following cities:

MARCH 2024
16 Mexico, Guadalajara, Teatro Studio
17 Mexico, Mexico City, Vive Latino Festival
19 Peru, Lima, Centro de Covenciones Barranco
21-24 Columbia, Bogota, Estereo Picnic Festival

MAY 2024
23-26 UK, South Derbyshire, Catton Hall and Gardens
25 UK, Leeds, Live at Leeds in the Park

AUGUST 2024
1-4 ireland, Waterford, All Together Now

