Future Islands have today shared ‘Say Goodbye’, the latest in a string of singles anticipating the release of their seventh LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ (due to hit shelves on 26th January). This new offering examines the unique difficulty of trying to keep a long distance relationship alive, overlaying a foundation of swirling synths and propulsive riffs with Samuel T. Herring’s pained vocals.

You can watch the official animated video for ‘Say Goodbye’ below, and dive into the upcoming album’s full tracklist here:

‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’:

1. King of Sweden

2. The Tower

3. Deep In The Night

4. Say Goodbye

5. Give Me The Ghost Back

6. Corner Of My Eye

7. The Thief

8. Iris

9. The Fight

10. Peach

11. The Sickness

12. The Garden Wheel