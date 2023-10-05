News
Holly Humberstone drops final album teaser ‘Kissing In Swimming Pools’
Her long-awaited debut LP lands next week.
With her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ arriving imminently, Holly Humberstone has today shared its final pre-release single in the form of ‘Kissing In Swimming Pools’. Combining the personal with the universally relatable, the track comes accompanied by a live session of Holly performing it, complete with her full band and a strings section. Watch the video here:
Currently in the midst of a more intimate outstore tour, Holly will be embarking on a 20 date tour of the UK and Europe next Spring, including a headline show at London’s Eventim Apollo. Tickets go on general sale at 9:00am tomorrow (6th October) here.
FEBRUARY
13 Paris, Trabendo
14 Amsterdam, Melkweg MAX
16 Copenhagen, DR Studie 2
17 Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben
18 Hamburg, Knust
20 Berlin, Hole44
21 Prague, MeetFactory
22 Vienna, Simmcity
24 Munich, Strom
25 Zurich, Mascotte
27 Luxembourg, Rockhal
28 Cologne, Gebäude 9
29 Antwerp, Trix Hall
MARCH
08 Edinburgh Queen’s Hall
09 Manchester, Albert Hall
10 Lincoln, The Engine Shed
12 Leicester, O2 Academy
13 London, Eventim Apollo
15 Bristol, Beacon
16 Dublin, The Academy
