Holly Humberstone to play intimate ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ launch tour

Ahead of her mainstage debut performance at Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, Holly Humberstone has announced that she’ll be embarking on a mini-tour this October to launch her forthcoming album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ (out on 13th October). The news follows the release of Holly’s latest single ‘Superbloodmoon’ (feat. d4vd) last month, as well as her recent collaboration with Bombay Bicycle Club.

The instore shows will be in partnership with independent record stores around the UK, and will include a hometown stop-off at Nottingham’s Rough Trade. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 24th August at 10:00am here - check out the full list of dates:

OCTOBER

01 Jacaranda, Liverpool

02 Crash, Leeds

03 Rough Trade, Nottingham

05 Banquet, London

06 Vinilo, Southampton

Listen to ‘Superbloodmoon’ below: