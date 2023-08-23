News

Holly Humberstone to play intimate ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ launch tour

The singer will preview her anticipated debut album with a series of instore shows this October.

Holly Humberstone announces ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ album launch tour
Photo: Emma Swann

23rd August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Holly Humberstone, News

Ahead of her mainstage debut performance at Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, Holly Humberstone has announced that she’ll be embarking on a mini-tour this October to launch her forthcoming album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ (out on 13th October). The news follows the release of Holly’s latest single ‘Superbloodmoon’ (feat. d4vd) last month, as well as her recent collaboration with Bombay Bicycle Club.

The instore shows will be in partnership with independent record stores around the UK, and will include a hometown stop-off at Nottingham’s Rough Trade. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 24th August at 10:00am here - check out the full list of dates:

OCTOBER
01 Jacaranda, Liverpool
02 Crash, Leeds
03 Rough Trade, Nottingham
05 Banquet, London
06 Vinilo, Southampton

Listen to ‘Superbloodmoon’ below:

Tags: Holly Humberstone, News

Latest News

SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage announce next show with Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby

SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage announce next show with Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby

Soccer Mommy announces ‘Karaoke Night’ EP

Soccer Mommy announces Karaōke Night’ EP

Another Sky share latest single ‘Burn The Way’

Another Sky share latest single Burn The Way

SOFT PLAY are back with punchy new single ‘Punk’s Dead’

SOFT PLAY are back with punchy new single Punk’s Dead

hemlocke springs announces new EP ‘going…going…GONE!’

hemlocke springs announces new EP going…going…GONE!

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY