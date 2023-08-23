News
Holly Humberstone to play intimate ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ launch tour
The singer will preview her anticipated debut album with a series of instore shows this October.
Ahead of her mainstage debut performance at Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, Holly Humberstone has announced that she’ll be embarking on a mini-tour this October to launch her forthcoming album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ (out on 13th October). The news follows the release of Holly’s latest single ‘Superbloodmoon’ (feat. d4vd) last month, as well as her recent collaboration with Bombay Bicycle Club.
The instore shows will be in partnership with independent record stores around the UK, and will include a hometown stop-off at Nottingham’s Rough Trade. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 24th August at 10:00am here - check out the full list of dates:
OCTOBER
01 Jacaranda, Liverpool
02 Crash, Leeds
03 Rough Trade, Nottingham
05 Banquet, London
06 Vinilo, Southampton
Listen to ‘Superbloodmoon’ below:
