News

Holly Humberstone announces UK and EU headline tour

Her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ hits shelves next month.

29th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Holly Humberstone, News

BRIT winner Holly Humberstone has shared details of her biggest UK and European tour to date, billed ‘The Holly Humberstone Show’. She’s set to play 20 headline dates in Spring 2024, which will follow on from her more intimate ‘Paint My Bedrooom Black’ launch tour next month (the album arrives on 13th October).

Tour pre-sale will open at 10:00am next Wednesday 4th October, while general sale will begin from 10:00am on Friday 6th October (both via her website).

Listen to Holly perform recent single ‘Into Your Room’ and check out her 2024 UK tour dates below.

Play Video

MARCH 2024
08 Edinburgh, the Queen’s Hall
09 Manchester, Albert Hall
10 Lincoln, The Engine Shed
12 Leicester, O2 Academy
13 London, Eventim Apollo
15 Bristol, Beacon
16 Dublin, The Academy

Tags: Holly Humberstone, News

Latest News

PinkPantheress drops latest single ‘Mosquito’

PinkPantheress drops latest single Mosquito

Olivia Dean shares ‘Ladies Room’ single and EP

Olivia Dean shares Ladies Room’ single and EP

Sky Ferreira announces ‘Masochism’ 2024 UK tour

Sky Ferreira announces Masochism’ 2024 UK tour

Will Joseph Cook drops latest track ‘Born To Lose’

Will Joseph Cook drops latest track Born To Lose

Two Door Cinema Club are back with synth-led single ‘Sure Enough’

Two Door Cinema Club are back with synth-led single Sure Enough

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY