Holly Humberstone announces UK and EU headline tour
Her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ hits shelves next month.
BRIT winner Holly Humberstone has shared details of her biggest UK and European tour to date, billed ‘The Holly Humberstone Show’. She’s set to play 20 headline dates in Spring 2024, which will follow on from her more intimate ‘Paint My Bedrooom Black’ launch tour next month (the album arrives on 13th October).
Tour pre-sale will open at 10:00am next Wednesday 4th October, while general sale will begin from 10:00am on Friday 6th October (both via her website).
Listen to Holly perform recent single ‘Into Your Room’ and check out her 2024 UK tour dates below.
MARCH 2024
08 Edinburgh, the Queen’s Hall
09 Manchester, Albert Hall
10 Lincoln, The Engine Shed
12 Leicester, O2 Academy
13 London, Eventim Apollo
15 Bristol, Beacon
16 Dublin, The Academy
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.