News

Holly Humberstone unveils Tokyo-set video for ‘Elvis Impersonators’

Filmed in Shinjuku, Harajuku and Shibuya, it’s taken from the singer’s recently-released debut album.

16th November 2023

Holly Humberstone, News

Holly Humberstone has shared a new video for recent debut album track ‘Elvis Impersonators’, drawing out its Japan-centred lyrics (“And now it’s 2 AM in Tokyo /
There’s cherry blossom in your hair”) with a visual set in the city itself.

Shot on days off from tour around Shinjuku, Harajuku and Shibuya, the video finds Humberstone alternately performing karaoke and sitting before a masked interpretive dancer. Of the piece, she says: “Japan is one of my favourite places in the world. My sister now lives there so it was amazing to visit for Summer Sonic this year. Whilst I had a few days to explore, we found local director Hiroshi on Instagram and thought it would be fun to film a video for ‘Elvis Impersonators’.”

The release follows on from Humberstone’s recent debut LP ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which landed a Top Five placing in the UK album charts. Speaking to DIY around the release, she dug into the pressures faced when writing the album, following her BRIT Award-winning early career moves. “I felt like I had to match or top what I’d released before, and I felt quite a lot of pressure to write more bangers,” she explained. “I went through a bit of a really-not-great phase, and the songs I was coming out with were just really not making me very happy, and they just weren’t me. If I’m writing about things I genuinely care about – and not fabricated, crazy love stories that didn’t really happen – then it’s going to be more authentic.”

Meanwhile, Holly Humberstone will be embarking on an extensive tour across the UK and Europe in early 2024. Watch the video for ‘Elvis Impersonators’ below and check out the tour dates after the jump.

Play Video

FEBRUARY
13 Paris, Trabendo
14 Amsterdam, Melkweg MAX
16 Copenhagen, DR Studie 2
17 Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben
18 Hamburg, Knust
20 Berlin, Hole44
21 Prague, MeetFactory
22 Vienna, Simmcity
24 Munich, Strom
25 Zurich, Mascotte
27 Luxembourg, Rockhal
28 Cologne, Gebäude 9
29 Antwerp, Trix Hall

MARCH
08 Edinburgh Queen’s Hall
09 Manchester, Albert Hall
10 Lincoln, The Engine Shed
12 Leicester, O2 Academy
13 London, Eventim Apollo
15 Bristol, Beacon
16 Dublin, The Academy

Get tickets to watch Holly Humberstone live now.

Tags: Holly Humberstone, News

Holly Humberstone Tickets

The Engine Shed, Lincoln

O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester

Eventim Apollo, London

Bristol Beacon, Bristol

Latest News

KNEECAP drop Grian Chatten collaboration, ‘Better Way To Live’

KNEECAP drop Grian Chatten collaboration, Better Way To Live’

Fat Dog, English Teacher and Lambrini Girls among the latest additions for ESNS 2024

Fat Dog, English Teacher and Lambrini Girls among the latest additions for ESNS 2024

Lime Garden dig into the complexities of obsession on new track ‘I Want To Be You’

Lime Garden dig into the complexities of obsession on new track I Want To Be You’

Biig Piig shares pulsating new track ‘Watch Me’

Biig Piig shares pulsating new track Watch Me’

Bleachers join forces with Lana Del Rey on latest single ‘Alma Mater’

Bleachers join forces with Lana Del Rey on latest single Alma Mater

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

Holly Humberstone on her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’

Holly Humberstone: A Room Of One’s Own

After a whirlwind entry into the industry, the last 18 months have seen Holly Humberstone ride a wave of self-questioning before emerging out the other side, clearer than ever and with debut ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ in tow.

13th October 2023, 2:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY