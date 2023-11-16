Holly Humberstone unveils Tokyo-set video for ‘Elvis Impersonators’

Holly Humberstone has shared a new video for recent debut album track ‘Elvis Impersonators’, drawing out its Japan-centred lyrics (“And now it’s 2 AM in Tokyo /

There’s cherry blossom in your hair”) with a visual set in the city itself.

Shot on days off from tour around Shinjuku, Harajuku and Shibuya, the video finds Humberstone alternately performing karaoke and sitting before a masked interpretive dancer. Of the piece, she says: “Japan is one of my favourite places in the world. My sister now lives there so it was amazing to visit for Summer Sonic this year. Whilst I had a few days to explore, we found local director Hiroshi on Instagram and thought it would be fun to film a video for ‘Elvis Impersonators’.”

The release follows on from Humberstone’s recent debut LP ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which landed a Top Five placing in the UK album charts. Speaking to DIY around the release, she dug into the pressures faced when writing the album, following her BRIT Award-winning early career moves. “I felt like I had to match or top what I’d released before, and I felt quite a lot of pressure to write more bangers,” she explained. “I went through a bit of a really-not-great phase, and the songs I was coming out with were just really not making me very happy, and they just weren’t me. If I’m writing about things I genuinely care about – and not fabricated, crazy love stories that didn’t really happen – then it’s going to be more authentic.”

Meanwhile, Holly Humberstone will be embarking on an extensive tour across the UK and Europe in early 2024. Watch the video for ‘Elvis Impersonators’ below and check out the tour dates after the jump.