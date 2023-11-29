News
IDLES announce 2024 headline world tour
The band have added dates spanning North America, Mexico, the UK, and Ireland.
Having made a triumphant live return with their recent Village Underground show, IDLES are expanding their sights for 2024, with news of a huge world tour in support of forthcoming album ‘TANGK’ (out on 16th February via Partisan Records). The run of shows will include notable stop-offs at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace, the Hollywood Palladium, and Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.
Tickets will go on general sale at 9:00am on Friday 8th December for the following dates (buckle up!):
FEBRUARY 2024
29 Porto, Super Bock Arena
MARCH 2024
01 Madrid, Wizinik
02 Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
05 Milan, Alcatraz
07 Paris, Zenith
08 Amsterdam, AFAS
09 Antwerp, Lotto Arena
11 Prague, SaSaZu
12 Luxembourg, Rockhal
14 Zurich, Halle 622
15 Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
16 Hamburg, Sporthalle
18 Stockholm, Annexet
19 Copenhagen, KB Hallen
21 Cologne, Palladium
22 Munich, Zenith
23 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
MAY 2024 (just added)
03 Vancouver, PNE Forum
04 Portland, Roseland Theater
07 Seattle, Paramount Theatre
10 Oakland, Fox Theater
11 San Francisco, The Warfield
13 Hollywood, Palladium
18 Denver, The Mission Ballroom
21 Austin, Moody Amphitheater
22 Houston, White Oak Music Hall
23 Dallas, South Side Ballroom
JUNE 2024 (just added)
10 Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live
11 Orlando, House of Blues
13 New Orleans, The Fillmore
JULY 2024 (just added)
12 Cardiff, Castle
13 Halifax, The Piece Hall
20 Margate, Margate Summer Series
21 Cornwall, The Wyldes
SEPTEMBER 2024 (just added)
14 Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit
15 Atlanta, Tabernacle
18 Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
20 Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
21 Montreal, MTELUS
24 Boston, Roadrunner
OCTOBER 2024 (just added)
01 Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio
02 Monterrey, Showcenter Complex
04 Mexico City, Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER 2024 (just added)
17 Belfast, Telegraph
19 Dublin, Olympia
23 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
24 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
25 Nottingham, Rock City
29 London, Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2024 (just added)
01 Brighton, The Brighton Centre
03 Birmingham, O2 Academy
06 Manchester, O2 Apollo
07 Manchester, O2 Apollo
