IDLES announce 2024 headline world tour

Having made a triumphant live return with their recent Village Underground show, IDLES are expanding their sights for 2024, with news of a huge world tour in support of forthcoming album ‘TANGK’ (out on 16th February via Partisan Records). The run of shows will include notable stop-offs at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace, the Hollywood Palladium, and Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9:00am on Friday 8th December for the following dates (buckle up!):

FEBRUARY 2024

29 Porto, Super Bock Arena

MARCH 2024

01 Madrid, Wizinik

02 Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

05 Milan, Alcatraz

07 Paris, Zenith

08 Amsterdam, AFAS

09 Antwerp, Lotto Arena

11 Prague, SaSaZu

12 Luxembourg, Rockhal

14 Zurich, Halle 622

15 Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 Hamburg, Sporthalle

18 Stockholm, Annexet

19 Copenhagen, KB Hallen

21 Cologne, Palladium

22 Munich, Zenith

23 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

MAY 2024 (just added)

03 Vancouver, PNE Forum

04 Portland, Roseland Theater

07 Seattle, Paramount Theatre

10 Oakland, Fox Theater

11 San Francisco, The Warfield

13 Hollywood, Palladium

18 Denver, The Mission Ballroom

21 Austin, Moody Amphitheater

22 Houston, White Oak Music Hall

23 Dallas, South Side Ballroom

JUNE 2024 (just added)

10 Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live

11 Orlando, House of Blues

13 New Orleans, The Fillmore

JULY 2024 (just added)

12 Cardiff, Castle

13 Halifax, The Piece Hall

20 Margate, Margate Summer Series

21 Cornwall, The Wyldes

SEPTEMBER 2024 (just added)

14 Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit

15 Atlanta, Tabernacle

18 Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20 Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum

21 Montreal, MTELUS

24 Boston, Roadrunner

OCTOBER 2024 (just added)

01 Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio

02 Monterrey, Showcenter Complex

04 Mexico City, Pepsi Centre

NOVEMBER 2024 (just added)

17 Belfast, Telegraph

19 Dublin, Olympia

23 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25 Nottingham, Rock City

29 London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024 (just added)

01 Brighton, The Brighton Centre

03 Birmingham, O2 Academy

06 Manchester, O2 Apollo

07 Manchester, O2 Apollo