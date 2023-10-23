News
Kurt Vile unveils plans for new EP ‘Back To Moon Beach’
He’s also shared its lead single and announced a string of 2024 North American tour dates.
Kurt Vile is back with details of a forthcoming new EP, entitled ‘Back To Moon Beach’ and due out on 17th November via Verve. The project acts as a follow up to 2022’s ‘(Watch My Moves)’, and, although self-defined as an extended project, is in fact just short of an hour in length.
‘Back To Moon Beach’ will span new songs, reworked versions of older tracks, and covers - including Kurt’s take on Charli XCX song ‘Constant Repeat’. Elsewhere, our first taste of the EP and its opening track, ‘Another good year for the roses’ - out now - features Stella Mozgawa and Cate Le Bon, who’s also credited as a co-producer.
Speaking about his new project, Kurt has said: “Hi! Here’s the opening track from my upcoming ep… ok, it’s longer than an ep… now I call it a KV comp. The first 6 tracks — which are the ones that fit on a single LP — are new to the world, with one foot in the not-too-distant past and the other with one tiny toe pointing toward the future. Together my feet are like a couple spanning time together.
“This song was started at Stinson Beach, CA in September 2019 for a few days of recording with Rob Laakso, Stella Mozgawa, Chris Cohen, Cate Le Bon (and Adam Langellotti floating as a fly on the wall as well). Adam and I being the two overseers across this entire endeavor: we finished it on our own (and with some friends along the way). We ended up demonically overdubbing for weeks straight at OKV Central, Philly (my studio)… this was all of May 2023… so many magic moments.”
Watch the video for ‘Another good year for the roses’ here:
In addition to the new music news, Kurt has also shared details of a headline North American tour, for which tickets will go on sale this Friday 27th October at 10:00am local time. Check out his full tour schedule below.
MARCH 2024
17 Baltimore, MD, Ottobar +
18 Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall +
19 Louisville, KY, Headliners Music Hall + &
21 Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival
22 Memphis, TN, Minglewood Hall +
23 Little Rock, AR, The Hall +
24 Oxford, MS, The Lyric Oxford +
26 New Orleans, LA, Tipitina’s +
27 Birmingham, AL, Iron City +
28 Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse +
29 Athens, GA, 40 Watt Club +
+ w/ Weak Signal
+ & w/ King Kong and Weak Signal
