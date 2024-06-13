Lava La Rue shares new single ‘Poison Cookie’ 

Following on from recent singles ‘Push N Shuv’, ‘LOVEBITES’ and ‘Humanity’, Lava La Rue has now unveiled another pre-release taste of their forthcoming debut album, ‘STARFACE’.

Entitled ‘Poison Cookie’, the new cut features Korean-American artist Audrey Nuna - a collaboration of which Lava has said: “Myself and Audrey had mutual love for each other for a minute now/collabed with similar artists, then one day her 2021 album was the only downloaded project to listen to on a long drive in my partner’s car so we spun it 3x and my girl turned to me and said ‘why don’t you get Audrey on your album?’ and it really was a moment like ‘why hasn’t this happened yet?’.”

You can watch the lyric video for ‘Poison Cookie’ - which they say they “wanted to sound like it could’ve been on the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World soundtrack” - below.