Lava La Rue shares new single ‘Poison Cookie’
They’ve also announced a ‘STARFACE… Live On Earth’ mini-tour.
Following on from recent singles ‘Push N Shuv’, ‘LOVEBITES’ and ‘Humanity’, Lava La Rue has now unveiled another pre-release taste of their forthcoming debut album, ‘STARFACE’.
Entitled ‘Poison Cookie’, the new cut features Korean-American artist Audrey Nuna - a collaboration of which Lava has said: “Myself and Audrey had mutual love for each other for a minute now/collabed with similar artists, then one day her 2021 album was the only downloaded project to listen to on a long drive in my partner’s car so we spun it 3x and my girl turned to me and said ‘why don’t you get Audrey on your album?’ and it really was a moment like ‘why hasn’t this happened yet?’.”
You can watch the lyric video for ‘Poison Cookie’ - which they say they “wanted to sound like it could’ve been on the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World soundtrack” - below.
What’s more, Lava has also confirmed that they’ll be celebrating the release of ‘STARFACE’ with an upcoming mini-tour of the UK, aptly to be titled ‘STARFACE… Live On Earth’. Check out where they’re stopping off here:
OCTOBER 2024
30 Manchester, Academy 3
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
03 Bristol, Strange Brew
06 London, Bush Hall
