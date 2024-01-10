Lynks announces debut album ‘ABOMINATION’, shares bombastic new single ‘CPR’

Just a week on from announcing their own “death”, giddy pop provocateur Lynks has announced details of their long-awaited debut album ‘ABOMINATION’, alongside another new track.

The record - which will feature previous singles ‘Use It Or Lose It’, ‘Sex With A Stranger’, and ‘New Boyfriend’ - is set for release on 12th April via Heavenly Records, and is the culmination of “half a decade’s worth of artistic and personal progression”.

“I think on the EPs, I was trying so hard to get anyone to pay attention,” Lynks has said, nodding to their previous EPs, ‘Smash Hits, Vol 1 & 2’ and 2022’s ‘MEN’. “Early on I was like ‘well, every song needs to be a hilarious concept.’ Whereas this album, there’s quite a few of those, but there’s also songs that aren’t necessarily funny, or they’re exploring an idea rather than being really specific.”

Today, Lynks has also released another taste of the record in the form of ‘CPR’; a track about men with saviour complexes. “There’s this temptation to shrink yourself and make yourself seem all helpless and vulnerable with those guys, so they get to feel like some Big Strong Man protecting you. CPR felt like the perfect metaphor for that weird dynamic,” says Lynks. “I first had the idea for CPR while doing a first-aid course at my old job. I was mid-chest compression on my dummy, and suddenly the chorus just came into my head over the rhythm of my hands on the doll. I quickly ran to the toilet to do a voicenote, then got back to saving imaginary lives.”



Check out the disruptive video for ‘CPR’, and ‘ABOMINATION”s tracklisting below.



1. USE IT OR LOSE IT

2. NEW BOYFRIEND

3. CPR

(WHAT DID YOU EXPECT FROM) SEX WITH A STRANGER

5. TENNIS SONG

6. I FEEL LIKE SHIT

7. ROOM 116

8. LEVITICUS 18

9. ABOMINATION

10. LUCKY

11. SMALL TALK

12. LYNKS THING

13. FLASH IN THE PAN

