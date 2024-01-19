Nell Mescal announces debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’

Ahead of her first headline tour of 2024 kicking off in a matter of days, singer-songwriter Nell Mescal has announced details of her debut EP.

‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ is set for release on 3rd May via LAB Records and is, as Nell explain, “a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories.” It follows her 2023 singles ‘Punchline’ and ‘Teeth’.

“Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end. Some songs written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

Today, Nell has also shared her latest single ‘Killing Time’, a song about wonder how invested the other person in a relationship actually is.

Listen to ‘Killing Time’ below and remind yourself of her upcoming headline shows below the player.