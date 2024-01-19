News

Nell Mescal announces debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’

The singer has also shared her latest single ‘Killing Time’.

Photo: David Reiss

19th January 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Nell Mescal, News, Listen

Ahead of her first headline tour of 2024 kicking off in a matter of days, singer-songwriter Nell Mescal has announced details of her debut EP.

‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ is set for release on 3rd May via LAB Records and is, as Nell explain, “a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories.” It follows her 2023 singles ‘Punchline’ and ‘Teeth’.

“Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end. Some songs written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

Today, Nell has also shared her latest single ‘Killing Time’, a song about wonder how invested the other person in a relationship actually is.

Listen to ‘Killing Time’ below and remind yourself of her upcoming headline shows below the player.

JANUARY
23 Nottingham Bodega
24 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
25 Liverpool Leaf (Sold Out)
27 Manchester Deaf Institute (Sold Out)
28 Brighton Komedia Studio
29 Bristol Rough Trade
31 London Omeara (Sold Out)

Get tickets to watch Nell Mescal live now.

Tags: Nell Mescal, News, Listen

Nell Mescal Tickets

The Bodega, Nottingham

Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Leaf, Liverpool

The Deaf Institute - The Lodge, Manchester

Rough Trade Records, Bristol

Omeara, London

Latest News

Jazmin Bean wants payback on new track ‘You Know What You’ve Done’

Jazmin Bean wants payback on new track You Know What You’ve Done

Declan McKenna offers up latest album preview ‘Mullholland’s Dinner and Wine’

Declan McKenna offers up latest album preview Mullholland’s Dinner and Wine

Gossip drop album title track ‘Real Power’

Gossip drop album title track Real Power

English Teacher confirm details of debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’

English Teacher confirm details of debut album This Could Be Texas

Rachel Chinouriri unveils Florence Pugh-starring video for ‘Never Need Me’

Rachel Chinouriri unveils Florence Pugh-starring video for Never Need Me

Vinyl at Rough Trade

Cher - Believe (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) artwork

Cher - Believe (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) clear Vinyl LP - £119.99

RT Pixel
Floating Points - Reflections - Mojave Desert artwork

Floating Points - Reflections - Mojave Desert Vinyl LP - £19.99

RT Pixel
Nas - Magic - Instrumental Version artwork

Nas - Magic - Instrumental Version yellow Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel
Blonde Redhead - In An Expression Of The Inexpressible artwork

Blonde Redhead - In An Expression Of The Inexpressible Vinyl LP - £22.99

RT Pixel
Foals - Life is Yours artwork

Foals - Life is Yours black Vinyl LP - £22.99

RT Pixel

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now