Poppy offers up new single ‘Motorbike’

As she nears the end of her current North American live tour, Poppy has shared her new track ‘Motorbike’.

The sleek pop offering is the latest preview of her forthcoming album ‘Zig’ - due out on 27th October via Sumerian Records - and arrives after the previously-released ‘Knockoff’, which was shared earlier in the summer.

The singer’s latest record follows on from her 2020 album ‘I Disagree’, 2021’s ‘Flux’ and last year’s ‘Stagger’ EP. ‘Zig’ sees Poppy working alongside producer Ali Payami and her long term collaborator Simon Wilcox, while the album will feature her playing guitar and bass.



Check out the video for ‘Motorbike’ - as directed by Garrett Nicholson and Poppy herself - and remind yourself of her remaining ‘GODLESS/GODDESS’ tour dates below.