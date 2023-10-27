Album Review

Poppy - Zig

Weak and boring are never words we’d have ever thought apply to Poppy’s music, but alas here we are.

Poppy - Zig

Reviewer: Emma Swann

Released: 27th October 2023

Label: Sumerian

Poppy’s previous few releases – the pop-metal hybrid of 2020’s ‘I Disagree’, the grunge-infused ‘Flux’ in 2021, even through to covering Kittie’s ‘Spit’ earlier this year – have centred on her ability to juxtapose loud and quiet: piercing a performative femininity with her guttural roar, say, or pairing high-pitched saccharine vocals with aggressive riffs. ‘Zig’, save for claustrophobic closer ‘Prove It’ has none of this. Opener ‘Church Outfit’ might hint at darkness through lyrics and a tension-building industrial beat, but there’s little release to be found from the second it segues into the wholly bouncy ‘Knock Off’. Instead, we find Poppy’s voice remaining in the middle of her register through a series of songs which hint at pure radio pop and the layered textures of cult Canadians Purity Ring but succeed at neither.

‘Linger’ wafts by forgotten, ‘Flicker’ immediately drops in pace and impact just as it begins to hint at excitement, while ‘Motorbike’ seems to aim for goth-pop peer Lynn Gunn’s PVRIS recent highs but doesn’t possess any of the impact of the likes of ‘Goddess’. The instrumentation of ‘1s 0s’ is far too uninteresting to justify its lengthy presence, and the one attempt at contrast here - a seemingly random drum’n’bass beat thrown over piano ballad ‘The Attic’ – leaves more questions than answers. Weak and boring are never words we’d have ever thought apply to Poppy’s music, but alas here we are – hoping for the ‘Zag’ to come.

Tags: Poppy, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Zig via Rough Trade

Find ‘Zig’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (green) - £24.99

Poppy Tickets

Manchester Academy, Manchester

O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

KOKO, London

KOKO, London

Latest News

Tate McRae announces sophomore album ‘Think Later’

Tate McRae announces sophomore album Think Later

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIY’s November 2023 cover stars

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are DIYs November 2023 cover stars

MJ Lenderman to release live album ‘And The Wind (Live And Loose!)’

MJ Lenderman to release live album And The Wind (Live And Loose!)

Laufey unveils cover of ‘Christmas Dreaming’

Laufey unveils cover of Christmas Dreaming

Sevdaliza and Grimes team up for collab track ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’

Sevdaliza and Grimes team up for collab track Nothing Lasts Forever

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY