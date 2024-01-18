News

Shygirl announces release date for ‘Club Shy’ EP

She’s marked the news by releasing a new cut from the project.

18th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having dropped a one-two of dancefloor-ready singles just before Christmas (‘thicc’ and ‘f@k€’), Shygirl is kick-starting the new year by announcing that the tracks are lifted from a forthcoming new EP.

Entitled ‘Club Shy’ and arriving on 9th February via Because Music, the project is set to be an extension of her IRL clubnight series, which started out in East London in 2022. Paying homage to Shygirl’s love for electronic music and club culture, the EP will also feature the likes of Empress Of, Cosha, and Lolo Zouaï, and boasts co-production credits from Kingdom, Sega Bodega, and more.

You can watch the visual for new release ‘tell me’ (feat Boys Noize) and check out the full ‘Club Shy’ tracklist below.

Shygirl - Nymph

Album Review

Shygirl - Nymph

Ultimately, ‘Nymph’ is a climax – a culmination of years of experimental foreplay – that puts Shygirl on the map as one of the UK’s freshest voices.

‘Club Shy’
1. 4eva (ft. Empress Of & Kingdom)
2. f@k€ (ft. Kingdom)
3. thicc (ft. Cosha)
4. mute (ft. Lolo Zouai)
5. tell me (ft. Boys Noize)
6. mr useless (ft. SG Lewis)

Popular right now