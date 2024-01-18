News
Shygirl announces release date for ‘Club Shy’ EP
She’s marked the news by releasing a new cut from the project.
Having dropped a one-two of dancefloor-ready singles just before Christmas (‘thicc’ and ‘f@k€’), Shygirl is kick-starting the new year by announcing that the tracks are lifted from a forthcoming new EP.
Entitled ‘Club Shy’ and arriving on 9th February via Because Music, the project is set to be an extension of her IRL clubnight series, which started out in East London in 2022. Paying homage to Shygirl’s love for electronic music and club culture, the EP will also feature the likes of Empress Of, Cosha, and Lolo Zouaï, and boasts co-production credits from Kingdom, Sega Bodega, and more.
You can watch the visual for new release ‘tell me’ (feat Boys Noize) and check out the full ‘Club Shy’ tracklist below.
‘Club Shy’
1. 4eva (ft. Empress Of & Kingdom)
2. f@k€ (ft. Kingdom)
3. thicc (ft. Cosha)
4. mute (ft. Lolo Zouai)
5. tell me (ft. Boys Noize)
6. mr useless (ft. SG Lewis)
