News

Smashing Pumpkins & Weezer schedule joint UK & Ireland tour

The two iconic rock groups have announced six shows in June 2024.

16th October 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, News

Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer - aka two of the most iconic names in rock music - are set to join forces for a huge UK and Ireland tour next summer.

While Billy Corgan’s Chicago titans will be heading to our shores in celebration of their latest “three-act” album ‘ATUM’ - which was released earlier this year - Rivers Cuomo’s outfit will be returning to the UK for the first time since last summer’s Hella Mega Tour, with Green Day and Fall Out Boy.

The two bands will be playing six shows across the country, kicking things off in Birmingham before making stops in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff. Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am on Friday 20th October and you can check out the dates in full below.

JUNE 2024
07 Birmingham Utilita Arena
08 London The O2
10 Dublin 3Arena
12 Glasgow OVO Hydro
13 Manchester Co-op Live
14 Cardiff Castle

Get in the mood for it all now, by revisiting the band’s classic hits ‘Today’ and ‘Buddy Holly’ below.

Play Video
Play Video
Buy Weezer - SZNZ: Winter via Rough Trade

Find ‘Weezer - SZNZ: Winter’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (black) - £29.99

Tags: Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, News

Latest News

Brittany Howard announces new solo album ‘What Now’

Brittany Howard announces new solo album What Now’

mxmtoon schedules live shows in support of ‘plum blossom (revisited)’

mxmtoon schedules live shows in support of plum blossom (revisited)

Jazmin Bean announces debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’

Jazmin Bean announces debut album Traumatic Livelihood’

easy life drop final track ‘Trust Exercises’

easy life drop final track Trust Exercises

Manic Street Preachers and Suede announce UK and Ireland co-headline tour

Manic Street Preachers and Suede announce UK and Ireland co-headline tour

Read More

Album Review

Weezer - OK Human

Weezer - OK Human

Can your metaphors be overwrought, or your references too ham-fisted if they’re accompanied by soaring string arrangements?

28th January 2021, 7:55am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY