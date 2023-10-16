News
Smashing Pumpkins & Weezer schedule joint UK & Ireland tour
The two iconic rock groups have announced six shows in June 2024.
Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer - aka two of the most iconic names in rock music - are set to join forces for a huge UK and Ireland tour next summer.
While Billy Corgan’s Chicago titans will be heading to our shores in celebration of their latest “three-act” album ‘ATUM’ - which was released earlier this year - Rivers Cuomo’s outfit will be returning to the UK for the first time since last summer’s Hella Mega Tour, with Green Day and Fall Out Boy.
The two bands will be playing six shows across the country, kicking things off in Birmingham before making stops in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff. Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am on Friday 20th October and you can check out the dates in full below.
JUNE 2024
07 Birmingham Utilita Arena
08 London The O2
10 Dublin 3Arena
12 Glasgow OVO Hydro
13 Manchester Co-op Live
14 Cardiff Castle
Get in the mood for it all now, by revisiting the band’s classic hits ‘Today’ and ‘Buddy Holly’ below.
