Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, Jessie Ware and more to play Mad Cool 2024

After a week of cryptic teasing on social media, Mad Cool have finally unveiled the first wave of their lineup for 2024! Taking place in Madrid’s Villaverde from 10th - 13th July next summer, the festival will welcome pop superstar Dua Lipa for her second appearance, this time as a headliner on the opening night.

Wednesday’s revellers will also get the chance to catch ’90s alt-rock icons The Smashing Pumpkins and Garbage, while Janelle Monáe is set to bring the sunshine with her unique merging of soul, funk, and pop.

On Thursday, highlights include Seattle legends - and headliners - Pearl Jam, as well as the captivating voice of Michael Kiwanuka. Disco diva Jessie Ware and pop-punk staples Sum-41 head up the bill on Friday, while Saturday’s big names - Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne - promise an emo double header of dreams.

Tickets for Mad Cool 2024 will go on general sale at 11:00am GMT this Friday 15th December via the festival’s website. And if you already can’t wait to be back in the sun, you can revisit some of what went down this year below.

