Festivals

Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, Jessie Ware and more to play Mad Cool 2024

The festival is set to take place in Madrid’s capital city next July.

Photo: Tyrone Lebon

11th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Avril Lavigne, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monae, Jessie Ware, Michael Kiwanuka, Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, Mad Cool, News, Festivals

After a week of cryptic teasing on social media, Mad Cool have finally unveiled the first wave of their lineup for 2024! Taking place in Madrid’s Villaverde from 10th - 13th July next summer, the festival will welcome pop superstar Dua Lipa for her second appearance, this time as a headliner on the opening night.

Wednesday’s revellers will also get the chance to catch ’90s alt-rock icons The Smashing Pumpkins and Garbage, while Janelle Monáe is set to bring the sunshine with her unique merging of soul, funk, and pop.

On Thursday, highlights include Seattle legends - and headliners - Pearl Jam, as well as the captivating voice of Michael Kiwanuka. Disco diva Jessie Ware and pop-punk staples Sum-41 head up the bill on Friday, while Saturday’s big names - Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne - promise an emo double header of dreams.

Tickets for Mad Cool 2024 will go on general sale at 11:00am GMT this Friday 15th December via the festival’s website. And if you already can’t wait to be back in the sun, you can revisit some of what went down this year below.

Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, Jessie Ware and more to play Mad Cool 2024
Years &amp; Years, Liam Gallagher &amp; more bring Mad Cool 2023 to a triumphant close

Festivals

Years & Years, Liam Gallagher & more bring Mad Cool 2023 to a triumphant close

Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined the final day of this year's Madrid festival.

Tags: Avril Lavigne, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monae, Jessie Ware, Michael Kiwanuka, Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, Mad Cool, News, Festivals

Latest News

Fat Dog and Divorce to play DIY’s Class of 2024 launch show at Hoxton’s Colours!

Fat Dog and Divorce to play DIY’s Class of 2024 launch show at Hoxton’s Colours!

DIY’s Class of 2024 issue - feat. HotWax, Picture Parlour, Fat Dog, hemlocke springs & more - is out now!

DIYs Class of 2024 issue — feat. HotWax, Picture Parlour, Fat Dog, hemlocke springs & more — is out now!

Fletcher returns with new single ‘Eras Of Us’

Fletcher returns with new single Eras Of Us

Doja Cat announced as third headliner for Open’er 2024

Doja Cat announced as third headliner for Open’er 2024

The Vaccines unveil new offering ‘Love To Walk Away’

The Vaccines unveil new offering Love To Walk Away

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Feature

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

From debut singles to established artists breaking bold new terrain, this is what's dominated our collective headphones since January.

8th December 2023, 5:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now