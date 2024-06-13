News

SOFT PLAY announce ‘Heavy Jelly’ 2024 UK shows

It’ll be the pair’s first headline tour in six years.

Photo: Jude Harrison

13th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

SOFT PLAY, News

DIY’s 2024 Festival Guide cover stars SOFT PLAY have confirmed that they’ll be celebrating the release of their huge comeback album ‘HEAVY JELLY’ (out on 19th July) with a 13-date tour of the UK this Autumn. 

Kicking off in Brighton on 15th October, the run will see the incendiary duo stop off in Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and more, before concluding in triumphant fashion at London’s beloved Brixton Academy on 31st October (Halloween fancy dress encouraged!).  

Tickets for the UK tour will go on pre-sale (available to everyone who pre-orders ‘HEAVY JELLY’) at 9am on Wednesday 19th June 19th, with general sale opening at 9am on Friday 21st June here

You can find out all the tour details and read more about SOFT PLAY’s return in our 2024 Festival Guide cover interview below. 

SOFT PLAY: Big Softies

Cover Feature

SOFT PLAY: Big Softies

A pair of tattooed, moshpit-starting punks with hearts of gold, Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent have always been about the duality. Back under fitting new moniker SOFT PLAY, with a new album that embraces both sides more than ever, ‘HEAVY JELLY’ might be 2024’s sweetest comeback.

Play Video

SOFT PLAY’s UK headline tour dates are:

OCTOBER 2024
15 Brighton, The Dome
16 Cardiff, The Tramshed
18 Birmingham, O2 Institute
19 Bristol, O2 Academy
20 Leeds, O2 Academy
22 Sheffield, Tramshed
23 Manchester, O2 Academy
25 Liverpool, O2 Academy
26 Newcastle, NX
27 Glasgow, Barrowland
29 Nottingham, Rock City
30 Norwich, UEA
31 London, O2 Academy Brixton

Tags: SOFT PLAY, News

Latest News

Lava La Rue shares new single ‘Poison Cookie’ 

Lava La Rue shares new single Poison Cookie’ 

Get a VIP taste of Texas at special London showcase with Travel Texas and partners

Get a VIP taste of Texas at special London showcase with Travel Texas and partners

Hinds share first Spanish-only single ‘En Forma’

Hinds share first Spanish-only single En Forma’

Leigh-Anne announces headline mini-tour of the UK and Ireland

Leigh-Anne announces headline mini-tour of the UK and Ireland

Gia Ford confirms details of debut album ‘Transparent Things’

Gia Ford confirms details of debut album Transparent Things’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Cover Feature

SOFT PLAY on their new album ‘HEAVY JELLY’ for DIY’s 2024 Festival Guide

SOFT PLAY: Big Softies

A pair of tattooed, moshpit-starting punks with hearts of gold, Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent have always been about the duality. Back under fitting new moniker SOFT PLAY, with a new album that embraces both sides more than ever, ‘HEAVY JELLY’ might be 2024’s sweetest comeback.

2nd May 2024, 12:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY