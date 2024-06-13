News
SOFT PLAY announce ‘Heavy Jelly’ 2024 UK shows
It’ll be the pair’s first headline tour in six years.
DIY’s 2024 Festival Guide cover stars SOFT PLAY have confirmed that they’ll be celebrating the release of their huge comeback album ‘HEAVY JELLY’ (out on 19th July) with a 13-date tour of the UK this Autumn.
Kicking off in Brighton on 15th October, the run will see the incendiary duo stop off in Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and more, before concluding in triumphant fashion at London’s beloved Brixton Academy on 31st October (Halloween fancy dress encouraged!).
Tickets for the UK tour will go on pre-sale (available to everyone who pre-orders ‘HEAVY JELLY’) at 9am on Wednesday 19th June 19th, with general sale opening at 9am on Friday 21st June here.
You can find out all the tour details and read more about SOFT PLAY’s return in our 2024 Festival Guide cover interview below.
SOFT PLAY’s UK headline tour dates are:
OCTOBER 2024
15 Brighton, The Dome
16 Cardiff, The Tramshed
18 Birmingham, O2 Institute
19 Bristol, O2 Academy
20 Leeds, O2 Academy
22 Sheffield, Tramshed
23 Manchester, O2 Academy
25 Liverpool, O2 Academy
26 Newcastle, NX
27 Glasgow, Barrowland
29 Nottingham, Rock City
30 Norwich, UEA
31 London, O2 Academy Brixton
