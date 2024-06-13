SOFT PLAY announce ‘Heavy Jelly’ 2024 UK shows

DIY’s 2024 Festival Guide cover stars SOFT PLAY have confirmed that they’ll be celebrating the release of their huge comeback album ‘HEAVY JELLY’ (out on 19th July) with a 13-date tour of the UK this Autumn.

Kicking off in Brighton on 15th October, the run will see the incendiary duo stop off in Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and more, before concluding in triumphant fashion at London’s beloved Brixton Academy on 31st October (Halloween fancy dress encouraged!).

Tickets for the UK tour will go on pre-sale (available to everyone who pre-orders ‘HEAVY JELLY’) at 9am on Wednesday 19th June 19th, with general sale opening at 9am on Friday 21st June here.

You can find out all the tour details and read more about SOFT PLAY’s return in our 2024 Festival Guide cover interview below.