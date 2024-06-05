News
SOFT PLAY share latest track ‘Everything and Nothing’
It’s the latest cut to be lifted from their forthcoming new album ‘HEAVY JELLY’.
Just a few weeks on from announcing details of their brand new album ‘HEAVY JELLY’, punk duo SOFT PLAY have shared another taste of it.
Somewhat of a departure from the recent tracks that the pair have shared so far - which include their comeback single ‘Punk’s Dead’, as well as ‘Mirror Muscles’ and ‘Act Violently’ - ‘Everything and Nothing’ is a more scorched, emotive track that was partly inspired by the passing of one of Isaac Holman’s close friends.
“I started writing the words in lockdown in the depths of a mental health breakdown,” Issac explains, of the bittersweet, but ultimately hopeful, track. “My good mate Bailey had just passed away, Laurie had not long lost his partner, Emma, to cancer. It was one thing after the next. I got to the line about Bailey and couldn’t for the life of me think of what to say next, so I left it where it was. Three years later - last year - I went round to Laurie’s and he had just got this mandolin, we laid down the instrumental and I remembered I had these words in the notes on my phone. Laurie asked me what it was about and I was having trouble explaining it, then he said “so it’s just like everything and nothing.” We demo-ed the tune and took it to the studio, lyrics still unfinished. During that stint, I kept seeing people that looked like Bailey, which unlocked the next line of the tune and allowed the rest to come out.”
The track comes accompanied a similarly heart-tugging video, as directed by the band’s visual collaborator Thomas Davis. Check it out below.
SOFT PLAY are set to release their first album in six years, ‘HEAVY JELLY’, on 19th July and the duo recently featured on the cover of DIY’s 2024 Festival Guide. Check out the cover feature, in which they talk further about their new record, here.
The band also have a slew of live appearances scheduled over the coming months, including a slot at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Check out the full list of their upcoming shows below.
JUNE 2024
14 Donington Park, Download Festival
15 Czechia, Rock For People
30 Glastonbury Festival
JULY 2024
11-13 Slovakia, Pohoda Festival
26 Sheffield, Tramlines
27 Oxford, Truck Festival
AUGUST 2024
02-04 Derbyshire, Y NOT? Festival
09 Newquay, Boardmasters
11 Milton Keynes, Bludfest
25 Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
As featured in the 2024 Festival Guide issue of DIY, out now.
