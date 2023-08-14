News

The songwriter has also shared its lead track, So You Are Tired’.

Sufjan Stevens announces new album 'Javelin'

14th August 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Three years on from the release of his 2020 album The Ascension’, Sufjan Stevens has announced plans to release his new album Javelin’.

Marking his second full-length release of the year — he shared his Reflections’ compositional score earlier in 2023 — Javelin’ is set to be ten tracks in length and will be released on 6th October via Asthmatic Kitty Records. The record will feature appearances from a close circle of Sufjan’s own friends including adrienne maree brown, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Megan Lui, and Nedelle Torrisi, alongside The Nationals Bryce Dessner, and its final track is a cover of Neil Young’s 1972 track There’s A World’. Check out the tracklisting below.

1. Goodbye Evergreen
2. A Running Start
3. Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
4. Everything That Rises
5. Genuflecting Ghost
6. My Red Little Fox
7. So You Are Tired
8. Javelin (To Have And To Hold)
9. Shit Talk
10. There’s A World

Alongside the release of the record next month, Sufjan will share a 48-page book, including a variety of art, collages and ten short essays created by the singer himself. 

Today, he’s also shared the first track to be taken from the record, the intricate So You Are Tired’. Hear it below.

