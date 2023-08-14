Sufjan Stevens announces new album 'Javelin'

Three years on from the release of his 2020 album ​‘The Ascension’, Sufjan Stevens has announced plans to release his new album ​‘Javelin’.

Marking his second full-length release of the year — he shared his ​‘Reflections’ compositional score earlier in 2023 — ​‘Javelin’ is set to be ten tracks in length and will be released on 6th October via Asthmatic Kitty Records. The record will feature appearances from a close circle of Sufjan’s own friends including adrienne maree brown, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Megan Lui, and Nedelle Torrisi, alongside The National​’s Bryce Dessner, and its final track is a cover of Neil Young’s 1972 track ​‘There’s A World’. Check out the tracklisting below.



1. Goodbye Evergreen

2. A Running Start

3. Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

4. Everything That Rises

5. Genuflecting Ghost

6. My Red Little Fox

7. So You Are Tired

8. Javelin (To Have And To Hold)

9. Shit Talk

10. There’s A World

Alongside the release of the record next month, Sufjan will share a 48-page book, including a variety of art, collages and ten short essays created by the singer himself.

Today, he’s also shared the first track to be taken from the record, the intricate ​‘So You Are Tired’. Hear it below.