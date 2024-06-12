Having first appeared in the pages of DIY aged 15, around his 2018 ‘Like An Animal’ release, since then Alfie has offered up seven EPs, one mini-album and is about to move onto his second record proper. It’s enough to make anyone feel ready for a kip, and yet, nine days ahead of new album ‘Radiosoul’ – his Spotify account is helping him to count down, he confirms – he’s raring to go.

“I’m trying to remember whether, last time I released an album, I was more nervous…” he ponders. “I know I was just as batshit!” he chuckles, before settling on a stance: “I think I’m more excited for this album because it definitely sounds more like me. I’m gonna be more offended if someone doesn’t like it because I’ve definitely put more effort into it. It’s more personal, so I feel like I take the pressure more personally.”

Spend any time at all with Alfie and it’s clear that, while he does possess the typical fizzing energy of someone not too long out of their teens, there’s a wise, old soul tucked in there too. The appropriately-titled ‘Radiosoul’ arrives as a prime example. Landing just two years after his debut, 2022’s ‘Mellow Moon’, it’s a record that constantly surprises, leaning closer to the more striking, classic sounds of his personal influences (Todd Rundgren, Rush, Chuck Berry and more all get a look-in) than the indie-pop label he’s been stickered with thus far.

“I love when artists can have complete, amazing visions and know exactly what they want to do. I really respect that. But for me, I’m just too all over the place,” he says. “I think this album’s [been] a really good way of testing the waters for that in a way. I’m still finding my feet, and finding my sound. With this record, I wanted to go to as many different places both to see how other people respond to it, and because I felt naturally that this was what I wanted to do. I’m still having the blur where I don’t know exactly where I’m going and I think that makes it more exciting.”