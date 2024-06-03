News
Alfie Templeman shares funky Nile Rodgers-featuring ‘Just A Dance’
The track is the final preview to be taken from his forthcoming second album ‘Radiosoul’, which is out this Friday.
With just a few days to go until the release of his second album, Alfie Templeman has shared a final preview, in the form of ‘Just A Dance’.
The track, which features none other than funky legend Nile Rodgers, was recorded as part of a session in Miami, that in turn helped kickstart the process for Alfie’s forthcoming new album ‘Radiosoul’. The record is due out this Friday 7th June via Chess Club, and features his previous singles ‘Beckham’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.
“Nobody does rhythm guitar like Nile Rodgers; his music has been a massive part of my life,” Alfie has said, of getting to work with Nile on ‘Just A Dance’. “I went to Miami to put this one together with the man himself and learned so much about his process and how he writes hooks that never escape your head. Nile is obviously the king of all things ‘Dance,’ so to do this one with him feels like a badge of honour, a stamp of approval to join the list. The song came about thanks in part to Bowie. We got to talking about him and his album ‘Let’s Dance’ and how the title track on the surface was all about getting people moving for a while, though the song was actually about covering up your feelings. ‘Just A Dance’ became such a nice, short song full of energy with such a simple message. Just enjoy the now for a while, everything will be alright. It’s all just a dance.”
Alongside his latest musical offering, Alfie’s also a slew of new headline shows, including a full UK and European tour, as well as date in the US and Mexico.
Check out ‘Just A Dance’, and his hefty upcoming run of shows, below.
JUNE 2024
06 Bedford Esquires, Slide Records
07 Pryzm Kingston, Banquet Records
10 Bristol, Rough Trade (sold out)
11 Nottingham, Rough Trade (sold out)
12 London, Rough Trade East (matinee)
12 London, Rough Trade East (sold out)
18 Glasgow, Assai Records
19 Liverpool, Rough Trade
OCTOBER 2024
11 Atlantis, Washington
12 Music Hall Of Williamsburg, Brooklyn
14 Brighton Music Hall, Boston
16 Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles
17 The Independent, San Francisco
19 Pabellon Oeste, Mexico City (w/ Anna of the North)
31 St Luke’s, Glasgow
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Manchester Academy, Manchester
02 Boiler Shop, Newcastle
05 XOYO, Birmingham
07 Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
08 The Waterfront, Norwich
09 Thekla, Bristol
11 The Tramshed, Cardiff
12 Concorde 2, Brighton
13 The 1865, Southampton
14 Metronome, Nottingham
16 Live At Leeds, Leeds
18 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
28 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam
29 Luxor, Cologne
DECEMBER 2024
02 Cassiopeia, Berlin
03 Molotow, Hamburg
04 Botanique, Brussels
05 Point Ephemere, Paris
