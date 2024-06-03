Alfie Templeman shares funky Nile Rodgers-featuring ‘Just A Dance’

With just a few days to go until the release of his second album, Alfie Templeman has shared a final preview, in the form of ‘Just A Dance’.

The track, which features none other than funky legend Nile Rodgers, was recorded as part of a session in Miami, that in turn helped kickstart the process for Alfie’s forthcoming new album ‘Radiosoul’. The record is due out this Friday 7th June via Chess Club, and features his previous singles ‘Beckham’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.

“Nobody does rhythm guitar like Nile Rodgers; his music has been a massive part of my life,” Alfie has said, of getting to work with Nile on ‘Just A Dance’. “I went to Miami to put this one together with the man himself and learned so much about his process and how he writes hooks that never escape your head. Nile is obviously the king of all things ‘Dance,’ so to do this one with him feels like a badge of honour, a stamp of approval to join the list. The song came about thanks in part to Bowie. We got to talking about him and his album ‘Let’s Dance’ and how the title track on the surface was all about getting people moving for a while, though the song was actually about covering up your feelings. ‘Just A Dance’ became such a nice, short song full of energy with such a simple message. Just enjoy the now for a while, everything will be alright. It’s all just a dance.”

Alongside his latest musical offering, Alfie’s also a slew of new headline shows, including a full UK and European tour, as well as date in the US and Mexico.

Check out ‘Just A Dance’, and his hefty upcoming run of shows, below.