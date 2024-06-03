News

Alfie Templeman shares funky Nile Rodgers-featuring ‘Just A Dance’

The track is the final preview to be taken from his forthcoming second album ‘Radiosoul’, which is out this Friday.

3rd June 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Alfie Templeman, Nile Rodgers, News, Listen

With just a few days to go until the release of his second album, Alfie Templeman has shared a final preview, in the form of ‘Just A Dance’.

The track, which features none other than funky legend Nile Rodgers, was recorded as part of a session in Miami, that in turn helped kickstart the process for Alfie’s forthcoming new album ‘Radiosoul’. The record is due out this Friday 7th June via Chess Club, and features his previous singles ‘Beckham’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.

“Nobody does rhythm guitar like Nile Rodgers; his music has been a massive part of my life,” Alfie has said, of getting to work with Nile on ‘Just A Dance’. “I went to Miami to put this one together with the man himself and learned so much about his process and how he writes hooks that never escape your head. Nile is obviously the king of all things ‘Dance,’ so to do this one with him feels like a badge of honour, a stamp of approval to join the list. The song came about thanks in part to Bowie. We got to talking about him and his album ‘Let’s Dance’ and how the title track on the surface was all about getting people moving for a while, though the song was actually about covering up your feelings. ‘Just A Dance’ became such a nice, short song full of energy with such a simple message. Just enjoy the now for a while, everything will be alright. It’s all just a dance.”

Alongside his latest musical offering, Alfie’s also a slew of new headline shows, including a full UK and European tour, as well as date in the US and Mexico.

Check out ‘Just A Dance’, and his hefty upcoming run of shows, below. 

Play Video

JUNE 2024
06 Bedford Esquires, Slide Records 
07 Pryzm Kingston, Banquet Records 
10 Bristol, Rough Trade (sold out)
11 Nottingham, Rough Trade (sold out)
12 London, Rough Trade East (matinee)
12 London, Rough Trade East (sold out)
18 Glasgow, Assai Records
19 Liverpool, Rough Trade

OCTOBER 2024
11 Atlantis, Washington
12 Music Hall Of Williamsburg, Brooklyn
14 Brighton Music Hall, Boston
16 Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles
17 The Independent, San Francisco
19 Pabellon Oeste, Mexico City (w/ Anna of the North)
31 St Luke’s, Glasgow

NOVEMBER 2024
01 Manchester Academy, Manchester
02 Boiler Shop, Newcastle
05 XOYO, Birmingham
07 Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
08 The Waterfront, Norwich
09 Thekla, Bristol
11 The Tramshed, Cardiff
12 Concorde 2, Brighton
13 The 1865, Southampton
14 Metronome, Nottingham
16 Live At Leeds, Leeds
18 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
28  Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam
29 Luxor, Cologne

DECEMBER 2024
02 Cassiopeia, Berlin
03 Molotow, Hamburg
04 Botanique, Brussels
05 Point Ephemere, Paris

Get tickets to watch Alfie Templeman live now.

Tags: Alfie Templeman, Nile Rodgers, News, Listen

Latest News

Hozier & Don Toliver join Open’er’s 2024 festival line-up

Hozier & Don Toliver join Open’ers 2024 festival line-up

Everything Everything, Say She She & more join Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

Everything Everything, Say She She & more join Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

Romy shares new single ‘Always Forever’, with Charlotte Wells-directed video

Romy shares new single Always Forever’, with Charlotte Wells-directed video

Arlo Parks, Marika Hackman, KOKOKO! and more to play Transgressive 20th anniversary events

Arlo Parks, Marika Hackman, KOKOKO! and more to play Transgressive 20th anniversary events

Cosmorat, Gia Ford and more to play SON Estrella Galicia’s ‘Soundhood Hackney’ two day festival

Cosmorat, Gia Ford and more to play SON Estrella Galicias Soundhood Hackney’ two day festival

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY