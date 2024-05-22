Alfie Templeman shares latest album preview ‘Beckham’

Ahead of the arrival of his second album ‘Radiosoul’ on 7th June (via Chess Club Records / AWAL Recordings), Alfie Templeman has dropped another pre-release taste of what to expect in the form of new single ‘Beckham’.

It follows groove-laden recent offerings ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, ‘Radiosoul’, and ‘Hello Lonely’, and was created in collaboration with storied Speedy Wunderground producer Dan Carey. “Dan is such a dream to make music with, he trusts scatter brains like mine where you have so many ideas knocking at the door begging to get out”, Alfie has said of the experience. “‘Beckham’ just happened in a few hours, it’s so full of life and energy. I really wanted to build the ending and brew all this dread and panic for it to collapse on itself. It’s all crazy stuff, Dan stuff.”

Explaining more about the inspiration behind the new track, he continues: “The chorus of this song is the list of places I was looking to move houses to in London. I moved for the first time in my life in the summer of ’23, which was really exciting, but the days counting down to moving out really felt like the realest and most dignifying moments of my life. It felt like a whole new chapter had started.”

Listen to ‘Beckham’ here: