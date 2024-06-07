Album Review

Alfie Templeman - Radiosoul

A technicolour triumph.

Alfie Templeman - Radiosoul 

Reviewer: Daisy Carter

Released: 7th June 2024

Label: Chess Club

Although only 21, Alfie Templeman has been a firm fixture on playlists and festival lineups alike for some time now, having cemented his status as the wunderkind of indie pop with buoyant early EP cuts like ‘Circles’ and ‘Happiness in Liquid Form’. Even then, there was a sense that Alfie possessed a certain je ne sais quoi that distinguished him from his more run-of-the-mill pop peers, and on second album ‘Radiosoul’, he deftly proves that those credentials are well warranted. The product of a period of considerable fluctuation and personal growth (starting to live independently from your parents is a big shift for anyone, let alone when you have touring burnout, social media overstimulation, and mental health challenges to contend with), the LP is accordingly explorative, taking in the high art-pop of Scissor Sisters (‘Eyes Wide Shut’; ‘Drag’), the sun-drenched indie of Declan McKenna (‘Vultures’; ‘Hello Lonely’), and the club-ready disco of Nile Rogers (quite literally – ‘Just A Dance’ features guest guitar playing from the funk legend himself). 

Elsewhere, the influence of Alfie’s other collaborators – including The Vaccines’ Justin Young, and cult producer Dan Carey – come to the fore, with ‘Beckham’ showcasing crunchier textures and his knack for an earworm hook (“Sutton, Bexley, Tooting, Earlsfield / Streatham, Peckham, David Beckham” is ripe for a festival field call-and-response singalong). Here, maturity doesn’t entail dourness or restraint, but rather open-mindedness and a joyful self-confidence. A technicolour triumph that’s his most ambitious, maximalist, and forward-facing work yet, ‘Radiosoul’ shows Alfie Templeman to be not just ‘good for his age’, but an assured, fully-formed artist capable of holding his own beside some of the industry’s best. 

Play Video

Tags: Alfie Templeman, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Radiosoul via Rough Trade

Find ‘Radiosoul’ at Rough Trade

Tape - £10.99

Vinyl LP (brown) - £22.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £22.99

Alfie Templeman Tickets

Various Venues - Leeds, Leeds

Latest News

Glass Animals are the cover stars of DIY’s June 2024 issue!

Glass Animals are the cover stars of DIYs June 2024 issue!

You Me At Six expand final UK & Ireland tour ‘The Final Nights Of Six’

You Me At Six expand final UK & Ireland tour The Final Nights Of Six’

Remi Wolf schedules UK & Ireland headline tour for ‘Big Ideas’

Remi Wolf schedules UK & Ireland headline tour for Big Ideas’

SOFT PLAY share latest track ‘Everything and Nothing’

SOFT PLAY share latest track Everything and Nothing’

Jamie xx announces new album ‘In Waves’

Jamie xx announces new album In Waves’

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>Goat Girl </strong>- Below The Waste </p>

Goat Girl - Below The Waste 

Outward looking yet markedly personal, it considers the relationships humans have both with the world, and with each other.

7th June 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Peggy Gou </strong>- I Hear You</p>

Peggy Gou - I Hear You

There’s a clear intention to create something beyond what she is typically renowned for, yet it doesn’t always quite hit.

7th June 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY