beabadoobee announces third album ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’

beabadoobee has returned with the news that her third studio album, entitled ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’, will arrive on 16th August via Dirty Hit.

The record will act as a follow up to 2022’s ‘Beatopia’ and her 2020 debut ‘Fake It Flowers’, and promises to find Bea digging deeper than ever before in terms of lyrical vulnerability as she navigates the landscape of young adulthood. “I guess it’s about becoming a woman”, she has said of the album. In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

Produced by Rick Rubin and Bea’s longtime collaborator Jacob Bugden, the recording of ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’ saw the beloved bedroom-pop star swap her own four walls for Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu.

To mark the announcement, she has also shared the LP’s lead single, ‘Take A Bite’. Speaking on the track, Bea has commented that “it’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living. It’s finding comfort in a familiar place – finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.”

Check out the video for ‘Take A Bite’ here: