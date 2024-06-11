News
beabadoobee announces UK headline tour
The run of Autumn dates will be in support of her forthcoming new album, ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’.
Having recently confirmed that her third studio album ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’ will be released on 16th August via Dirty Hit, beabadoobee has now shared that she’ll be hitting the road to play the record live on a UK headline tour this Autumn.
Kicking off in Glasgow on 11th November, the nine-date run will conclude with a huge outing at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace, while support will come from special guests and LA indie-rockers Momma. Tickets will be available via presale from 10am next Tuesday, 18th June, while general sale will open at the same time on Friday 21st June.
You can listen to bea’s latest single ‘Coming Home’ (which follows ‘Take A Bite’ as the second track to be shared from the album) and find out where she’ll be visiting on her 2024 UK tour below.
NOVEMBER 2024 UK tour dates:
11 Glasgow, O2 Academy
12 Sheffield, Octagon Centre
13 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
15 Birmingham, O2 Academy
16 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
17 Leeds, O2 Academy
19 Brighton, Dome
20 Bristol, Beacon
21 London, Alexandra Palace
‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’ tracklist:
1. Take A Bite
2. California
3. One Time
4. Real Man
5. Tie My Shoes
6. Girl Song
7. Coming Home
8. Ever seen
9. A Cruel Affair
10. Post
11. Beaches
12. Everything I Want
13. The Man Who Left Too Soon
14. This Is How It Went
Read More
beabadoobee announces third album ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’
Its lead single, 'Take A Bite', is out now.
13th May 2024, 4:51pm
Reading & Leeds welcome Fontaines DC, beabadoobee, Bleachers and more to 2024 lineup
Over fifty names are set to join R&L's six headline acts this August bank hols.
1st February 2024, 6:35pm
beabadoobee and Laufey team up for ‘A Night To Remember’
The track sees the two friends collaborate for the first time.
20th October 2023, 10:45am
beabadoobee shares new single ‘the way things go’
The track arrives ahead of the indie-pop sensation’s upcoming US tour.
19th July 2023, 3:07pm
Popular right now
3-5 Stars
Eels — Eels Time!
5 Stars
Charli XCX — BRAT
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.