beabadoobee announces UK headline tour

Having recently confirmed that her third studio album ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’ will be released on 16th August via Dirty Hit, beabadoobee has now shared that she’ll be hitting the road to play the record live on a UK headline tour this Autumn.

Kicking off in Glasgow on 11th November, the nine-date run will conclude with a huge outing at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace, while support will come from special guests and LA indie-rockers Momma. Tickets will be available via presale from 10am next Tuesday, 18th June, while general sale will open at the same time on Friday 21st June.

You can listen to bea’s latest single ‘Coming Home’ (which follows ‘Take A Bite’ as the second track to be shared from the album) and find out where she’ll be visiting on her 2024 UK tour below.